South Africa: MEC Heckled and Insulted By Protesters

Ngcobo shut down for fourth day as residents call for removal of municipal manager

Many businesses in Ngcobo in the Eastern Cape remained closed on Friday morning, following protests led by the Ngcobo Yethu Civic Organisation. Residents have been marching through the streets since Tuesday.

On 29 June, protesters renewed calls for the removal of municipal manager Khathutshelo Mulaudzi. Members of the civic movement allege a lack of service delivery during his tenure.

On Wednesday, protesters were joined by taxi operators.

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Monwabisi Qotoyi, from Ngcobo Taxi Association, want government to stop Intercape buses from picking up long-distance passengers in Ngcobo.

Several trucks were used to barricade access to the town via the R61 from Mthatha and Komani.

Ngcobo Yethu chairperson Gcobani Nkwele said, "For the past three years Mulaudzi has been trying to dismiss about seven traffic officers for raising legitimate concerns. He dismissed one of the traffic officers, Malibongwe Zoya, who was representing the seven during the disciplinary hearing. The seven were reinstated because the Supreme Court of Appeal rejected his application to appeal the high court judgment."

He also claimed that two years ago Mulaudzi brought construction companies from his home province of Limpopo to build municipal offices.

"The offices are yet to be completed. Two contractors left before the job was finished; they [the municipality] will be appointing a third contractor to carry on with the job."

Nkwele said the shutdown will continue until their demands were met.

A few weeks ago, Ngcobo Yethu handed Mayor Siyabulela Zangqa a memorandum directed to Eastern Cape Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA) MEC Zolile Williams.

Williams arrived on Wednesday to cool tensions but was insulted and prevented from speaking outside the offices of Dr AB Xuma Local Municipality.

Regarding the Intercape buses operating in Ngcobo, Williams said, "I can't help them if they are not prepared to listen to someone else. When they are ready to talk, I'm still available to assist."

In a statement on Thursday, Premier Oscar Mabuyane directed Williams to investigate the allegations against Mulaudzi and "to engage the affected workers on the issues they raised, to ensure that these matters are addressed through appropriate governance and labour processes". The premier also requested that a report on the allegations be made available and publicised within a calendar month.

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"Whether one is a politician, civil servant or municipal employee, where wrongdoing or transgression of governance prescripts and the laws of the Republic is established, consequence management is non-negotiable," said Mabuyane.

He ordered the MEC for transport and community safety Xolile Nqatha to work with SAPS to end disruptions to schools and businesses.

Questions were sent to Mulaudzi and the municipality. The municipal spokesperson said Mulaudzi will not be responding.