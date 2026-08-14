Zimbabwe: 2 Million Violations Recorded By Harare Traffic Cameras As Government Prepares to Issue Fines

MOTORISTS in Harare have been given two weeks to clean up their driving as government prepares to start issuing tickets through the new Smart Traffic and Crime Management System, which has already recorded more than two million violations.

Home Affairs Minister Kazembe Kazembe toured 14 of the 20 camera sites across the capital on Thursday and said Phase One of the project was now 99% complete.

"The first one was of 20 sites, and we made it go round, and I'm happy that all the sites are now ready," Kazembe told journalists after the tour.

"We should be able to see sanity on our roads."

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The system is a 24-hour, artificial intelligence-powered network of cameras installed at major intersections across Harare.

It automatically detects traffic violations and potential criminal activity before footage is sent to a central control room, where traffic officers validate the incident before a ticket can be issued.

Kazembe said the cameras were already capable of detecting motorists driving while using mobile phones, jumping red lights, parking over intersection lines, illegal parking and speeding.

The minister stressed that no ticket would be issued solely on the basis of an automated camera detection.

"It has been validated. In the control room, there are people, there are officers who validate. They go to the videos and see what you have done... Was there a police officer? Was the traffic light working? Once it's validated, then it becomes an offense, and then the ticket can be issued."

The system also maintains an audit trail of activity within the control room.

"Whoever is validating, the system knows... Whoever made any changes. So it keeps that audit trail," the minister added.

Kazembe said officials were currently working through a backlog accumulated during the installation of the system.

Going forward, he said, violations would be validated daily and the process should not take more than two days.

"Anytime from now, maybe starting from next week or the week after, notifications will be coming to those offenders. To say, go and pay. If you don't want to pay, there is still an option to go to court. But the good thing is, there's the video evidence."

The fines will depend on the offence and the penalties provided for under existing law.

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"I know each offense is on a level. According to the legal framework, I know some will be US$30, US$20, whatever. Depending on the crime. If the laws are not deterrent enough, we can always go back to the drawing board."

Kazembe said the project, which was introduced on the directive of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, was designed to go beyond traffic management and assist in fighting crime.

"These cameras, they capture everything, even the crime... It's 24 hours in the control room. They will be watching you as you are committing the crime. So they can either send a reaction vehicle immediately."

According to Kazembe, the system will also be capable of tracking stolen vehicles in real time.

"Government is now integrating it with ZINARA and CVR so it can flag vehicles with outstanding government payments."

As part of the rollout, government has deployed what it described as "moving command centres", patrol vehicles fitted with 360-degree cameras capable of capturing traffic violations and speeding.

One such vehicle has been allocated to each province, with government planning to expand the system nationwide.

"We want to cover the whole of Zimbabwe. We want to go everywhere... We'll see how the rollout progresses. If there's need, we may call other partners to come in."

The project was implemented by telecommunications parastatal TelOne under the Mutapa Investment Fund (MIF).