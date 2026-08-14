Malawi: Coca-Cola's Sangalala Promotion Nears Close With More Malawian Winners

With three weeks left before the Sangalala ndi Coca-Cola campaign concludes, consumers across Malawi are continuing to collect prizes as the promotion moves into its final stretch.

Recent winners include Martha Patisoni and Diana Wilson, both of Lilongwe, who each secured a smartphone, while fellow Lilongwe resident Madalitso Chinkhaka received a gym bag.

The campaign, run by Coca-Cola Beverages Malawi, rewards consumers who purchase qualifying Coca-Cola products with a chance to win prizes ranging from branded T-shirts and sweaters to plasma screens and solar panels.

Angella Nyundo, the company's marketing director, said consumers should make the most of the time remaining by continuing to buy Coca-Cola products bearing a yellow bottle top, which qualify for entry.

The expanding roster of winners underlines the promotion's broad reach across the country. The campaign runs until 31 August 2026, leaving consumers a final window to take part before it closes.