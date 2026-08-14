Tanzania: Afcon 2027 - for Tanzanians, By Tanzanians!

Dar es Salaam — WHEN the Confederation of African Football awarded the hosting rights of AFCON 2027 to Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda, it did more than give us 90 minutes of football.

It gave Tanzania a deadline to build, to upgrade and to leave a legacy that will outlive the final whistle. As a host nation, Tanzania has a unique opportunity.

AFCON 2027 is not just a tournament. It is a national project that will modernise our sports facilities, improve our cities and create opportunities for millions of Tanzanians for years to come. The most visible part of this legacy will be our stadiums.

Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium in Dar es Salaam is already a source of pride. With the upgrades underway for AFCON 2027, it will meet world-class standards and be able to host not only international matches, but also concerts, national events and community programmes.

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The same applies to Arusha Stadium in Arusha and other facilities being improved across the country. These are not stadiums built for one month.

They are investments for the next decades. Beyond the pitch, the preparations for AFCON 2027 are accelerating development in key areas. Roads leading to stadiums are being rehabilitated. Airports are being expanded to handle more visitors.

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Hotels, guest houses and transport services are upgrading to meet international standards. When a visitor lands in Dar es Salaam or Mwanza in 2027, they will experience a Tanzania that is more connected, more modern and more welcoming. This infrastructure push directly benefits Tanzanians.

Construction projects mean jobs for our youth engineers, masons, electricians and suppliers. Small businesses around stadium areas will have new customers. Local artists, food vendors and cultural groups will have a global stage to showcase what Tanzania offers.

AFCON brings the world to us, and we must be ready. Importantly, these facilities will serve us long after 2027. A modern stadium becomes a training centre for Taifa Stars and young players in our academies. Improved roads make it easier for students and workers to move.

Better airports connect Tanzanian businesses to new markets. This is the true meaning of legacy: infrastructure that continues to uplift communities. Other countries that have hosted AFCON have shown us what is possible. The stadiums built for tournaments have later hosted school sports, national celebrations and community events.

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Tanzania can do the same and even better. With proper management and community involvement, our AFCON facilities will remain active hubs of sport, culture and business. AFCON 2027 also gives us a chance to tell our story. Tanzania is known for peace, unity and hospitality.

When Africa comes to Dar, Arusha, Zanzibar and other cities, they will see a country that is organised, proud and ready. That image will boost tourism, attract investors and inspire young Tanzanians to believe that big things can happen here. As we count down to 2027, let us see this tournament for what it really is: a catalyst. A reason to build faster, plan better and think long-term.

The government, private sector and citizens all have a role in ensuring that what we build now continues to serve us. In 2027, the goals will be scored, and the trophy will be lifted. But the roads, the stadiums, the jobs and the pride will remain. That is the real victory of AFCON 2027. Tanzania is not just hosting Africa. We are building for ourselves and for the generations to come!