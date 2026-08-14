Botswana: BFA Reshuffles Structures to Enhance Operations

14 August 2026
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Tumisang Moilwa

Gaborone — Botswana Football association (BFA) has announced a series of administrative and technical changes as it moves to strengthen its operations and improve the management of football in the country. Speaking at a press briefing in Gaborone, BFA president, Tariq Babitseng said the changes formed part of a broader strategic realignment aimed at ensuring that the association had people with appropriate skills and competencies in key positions.

The association has appointed Bathusi Rathari as acting general secretary on a short-term basis while the recruitment process for a permanent secretary gets underway.

Babitseng said the appointment followed concerns that the previous acting general secretary, Kago Mosinyi, was overwhelmed by the demands of the position.

Rathari will oversee the association's strategic framework, including BFA Impact and FIFA projects, which the association considers central to implementing its objectives.

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The BFA thanked Mosinyi for his contribution during his tenure as acting general secretary and confirmed that he would remain chief operations officer and a member of senior management.

In another technical change, technical director, Kaelo Kaelo has been redeployed to the position of head of coaching and research, with the BFA set to begin the process of appointing a new technical director.

Other vacant positions include director of finance, and manager for human resources and public relations, with the association saying the positions would be filled as soon as possible.

Babitseng said the changes were also informed by issues raised during the recent Sports Pitso, with the association seeking to strengthen its administrative capacity and improve its engagement with stakeholders.

He said the BFA had committed to completing a coaching compliance manual by November 2026, which is expected to provide greater clarity and consistency around coaching standards and compliance. ends

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