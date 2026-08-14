Botswana: BCA Sets Stage for National XCO MTB Champs

Gaborone — The Botswana Cycling Association (BCA) is set to crown national champions across eight distance categories at the upcoming Cross Country Olympic (XCO) Mountain Bike (MTB) championships, billed for Mokolodi tomorrow.

The national spectacle will feature both male and female riders competing across the kids, youth, junior, under-23, elite, veterans, masters and grand masters divisions.

A talented wave of rising stars is expected to anchor this year's competition. In the female divisions, eyes will be on youth riders, Hope Mathiba and Loapi Mmokele, alongside under-23 standout, Ryana Kenaope.

Mathiba has made strides in speed and composure, firmly establishing herself in youth racing, while Mmokele remains a fierce front-runner known for her technical climbing prowess. Meanwhile, Kenaope's transition into the U23 category has been seamless, with her climbing capabilities making her a strong title contender.

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In the male divisions, Rebaone Khunofu and Mbaki Mathumo lead the charge in the U23 category. The junior division promises a thrilling showdown as the sharp duo of Ted Makgetho and Simphiwe Potongwane renew their rivalry after consistently battling for podium spots throughout the national series. Riders will navigate a dynamic and gruelling 15km circuit designed to test endurance, speed and bike handling.

Competing categories will complete varying lap counts depending on their division. Starting at the Mokolodi 1 turn-off, the route follows the pipeline toward Kgale Hill before heading inland onto a single track up the hill to the new water tank.

From there, riders will loop around Kgale Hill before returning to the start/finish line.

Registration is currently open and entry fees are sold at P200 for kids, youth and Junior categories and P250 for all other divisions at www.ticketlinc.co.bw. ends

BOPA