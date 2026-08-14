Uganda: Govt Seeks Parliament Approval to Write Off Shs2.3bn Kilembe Mines Debt

KAMPALA — State Minister for Finance (Planning) Amos Lugoloobi has asked Parliament to approve the write-off of Shs2.297 billion in unpaid annual mineral rent owed to government by Kilembe Mines Limited.

The arrears accumulated between 2018 and 2024, according to the Ministry of Finance.

Lugoloobi appeared before the Parliamentary Committee on Finance, Planning and Economic Development on Thursday alongside ministry technical officials to present the request.

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He said the proposed write-off follows a recommendation by the Auditor General in the audit of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development for the financial year ended December 2024.

The Auditor General recommended that Shs2.2974 billion in outstanding annual mineral rent owed by Kilembe Mines be written off.

The Ministry of Finance subsequently received a request from the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development to abandon the government's claim against the mining company.

Lugoloobi told MPs that Parliament's approval is required because the proposed action involves writing off public revenue.

He cited Section 33(1) of the Public Finance Management Act, Cap. 171, which requires the Minister of Finance to seek Parliament's approval before abandoning or remitting a claim by or on behalf of government or writing off a loss or deficiency of public money or resources.

"The request to write off Kilembe Mines' debt has therefore been presented to the committee for consideration in accordance with the provisions of the Public Finance Management Act," Lugoloobi said.

The request comes as government pursues the revival of Kilembe's copper mining operations following a new mineral production sharing agreement signed in 2025 with a joint venture involving Sarrai Group, Nile Fibreboard and the Uganda National Mining Company.

Located in Kasese District, Kilembe Mines was once Uganda's major copper producer before operations declined in the early 1980s.

Successive governments have since attempted to revive the mine, which has remained largely dormant despite its significant copper deposits.

In 2013, government awarded a 25-year concession to Tibet Hima Mining Company to rehabilitate and operate Kilembe Mines. However, the concession was terminated in 2017 after government accused the company of failing to meet key obligations, a decision that was disputed by the investor.

Following the termination, the mining rights reverted to government-owned Kilembe Mines Limited as efforts to resume commercial production stalled.

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The company subsequently accumulated annual mineral rent arrears, resulting in the Shs2.297 billion claim that the Ministry of Finance is now seeking to have Parliament write off.

The Auditor General's recommendation has therefore triggered the formal process for Parliament to determine whether the government claim should be abandoned.

The proposed write-off does not by itself clear the way for mining operations to resume, but forms part of the broader government effort to address outstanding issues surrounding Kilembe Mines as Uganda seeks to restore commercial copper production at the site.