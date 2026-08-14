Liberia War Victims Back Boakai's Push for War Crimes Court

Victims of Liberia's civil wars have pledged their support for President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's efforts to establish a War and Economic Crimes Court, urging lawmakers to expedite action on legislation needed to set up the court.

The call comes as efforts to establish the long-delayed court enter a critical legislative phase, with the Senate Judiciary Committee reviewing competing bills and working toward a harmonized draft ahead of anticipated legislative action.

Speaking Thursday, August 13, at the close of a two-day training organized by New Narratives to strengthen journalists' understanding of reporting on the proposed court, Peterson Sayon, head of a Liberian war victims' group, said survivors remain hopeful that those responsible for wartime atrocities will eventually face justice.

Sayon said establishing the court would provide victims with an opportunity to seek justice for crimes committed during Liberia's civil conflicts and address the frustration some survivors experience from living in the same communities with individuals they accuse of committing atrocities.

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He praised President Boakai for maintaining political support for the court, saying the administration's efforts have strengthened victims' confidence that accountability is becoming a greater priority.

"From the way we see it, the focus is now shifting from us, the victims, to the perpetrators of the acts, and we want to tell the President thanks for not letting us down," Sayon said.

He also recounted his experience during the civil war and welcomed what he described as the inclusion of victims in discussions surrounding the establishment of the court.

According to Sayon, victims have been involved in the process since President Boakai appointed Cllr. Jallah Barbu to lead efforts toward establishing the court.

He said representatives of victims participated in consultations and contributed to the drafting of an initial bill subsequently submitted to the President and forwarded to the Legislature.

"We were even part of those who drafted the bill that was given to the President and that is currently before the Legislature awaiting their decision," he said.

Sayon urged lawmakers to act swiftly on the legislation, arguing that further delays would prolong victims' wait for accountability and justice.

Liberia's proposed War and Economic Crimes Court is intended to address serious crimes allegedly committed during the country's years of civil conflict, as well as specified economic crimes. Its establishment, jurisdiction and operations will ultimately depend on the legislation approved by the Legislature.