Tanzania: 24 Hours to Beat Transfer Deadline

Dar es Salaam — MAINLAND Premier League clubs have just 24 hours left to complete their player registrations before the window for the 2026/27 season closes at 5:59 pm tomorrow.

The Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) has reminded clubs in the Mainland Premier League, Championship, First League, U20 Premier League and Women's Premier League to complete all registration procedures before the deadline.

The federation has also made it clear that there will be no extension, leaving clubs with little time to resolve any outstanding transfers, registrations or paperwork.

The transfer market commenced on July 6th and concludes tomorrow. TFF said clubs must use the FIFA Connect registration system for all player registration procedures. This includes new signings, players continuing with their current clubs and players moving from one club to another.

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For new players, clubs must submit documents including a valid travel document or birth certificate, employment or release documentation, a medical certificate, a passport-size photograph and proof of payment.

Players renewing their registration require employment documentation or a release letter, a medical certificate, a photograph and proof of payment.

For players moving between clubs, additional documents are required, including a travel document, an international transfer certificate where applicable, employment documentation, proof of residence and other registration materials.

TFF has stressed that all documents submitted through FIFA Connect must be accurate and complete. Any errors or missing documents could delay a registration and leave a player ineligible to play when the new season begins.

The reminder comes as clubs put the final pieces of their squads together for the 2026/27 season. For clubs still negotiating deals, the next 24 hours could prove decisive.