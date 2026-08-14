Mozambique: 1.4 Tons of Fentanyl Seized At Maputo International Airport

Maputo — Mozambique's National Criminal Investigation Service (SERNIC) has announced the seizure of 1.4 tons of fentanyl at the Maputo International Airport cargo terminal.

During the operation, a 31-year-old Mozambican national was arrested for being involved in the cargo management.

In a statement, SERNIC explained that the seizure followed a criminal intelligence operation launched by Police after receiving information about the arrival of a cargo suspected of containing narcotics.

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The cargo originated in Campinas, Brazilian state of São Paulo, transited through Luanda, Angola, and was destined for Maputo city. It was scheduled to arrive in Mozambique in three batches, expected on August 1, 6, and 11, 2026.

"SERNIC agents were deployed to the Maputo Airport cargo terminal to monitor the movement of the goods. Their objective was to verify the information, identify the nature of the shipment, and determine its contents. Subsequent forensic analysis confirmed the substance to be fentanyl, a highly addictive synthetic drug. The substance was distributed across 207 boxes containing cosmetic bottles filled with the drug in liquid form", reads the statement.

The seizure bears similarities to another operation carried out in June 2026, also at Maputo Airport, in which a cargo of fentanyl was confiscated. The difference, according to SERNIC, lies in the form of the substance: while the previously seized drug was in tablet form, this cargo entered the country as a liquid concealed within cosmetic products.

"During the investigation, SERNIC identified and arrested the cargo's intended recipient. The 31-year-old Mozambican national was arrested at the cargo terminal while preparing to collect the package", reads the note.

To formalize the seizure, SERNIC collaborated with Customs services, which provided copies of the import documentation and formally handed over the goods to the criminal investigation agency.

The scale of the seizure ranks this case among the most significant operations in the fight against drug trafficking in Mozambique, while also raising renewed concerns about the country being used as a potential route for the trafficking of high-risk synthetic substances.

SERNIC views the operation as another milestone in the fight against organized crime and drug trafficking, highlighting the highly destructive impact of fentanyl on consumer health.

The document emphasized that the substance is more potent than drugs such as heroin, morphine, and cocaine, significantly increasing the risks associated with its use.

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Given the scale of the seizure and the recurring incidents involving fentanyl at the country's main airport, authorities are stepping up surveillance of import supply chains and international corridors used to bring drugs into Mozambican territory.

SERNIC pledges to continue its investigations and operations against organized and transnational crime, reaffirming its commitment to preventing Mozambique from becoming a corridor or destination for drug trafficking.