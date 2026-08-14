Nigeria: Troops Nab High-Profile Terrorist, 60 Collaborators in Fresh Operations

Troops of the Nigerian Army have apprehended a high-profile terrorist operative linked to a notorious terrorist leader and 60 suspected collaborators in separate operations across theatres.

The arrests were among the latest operational successes recorded between Aug. 12 and 13, according to a military report made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja.

In Kaduna, the military said troops of the 4 Demonstration Battalion arrested a suspected ISWAP operative allegedly working closely with terrorist leader Dogo Gide.

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It said the suspect was intercepted at Kadage Check Point while conveying seven pairs of sewn foreign camouflage uniforms to a terrorist camp.

It added that preliminary interrogation revealed that the suspect was a close confidant of Dogo Gide and had been supplying logistics to him.

The military also said troops of 226 Battalion, supported by hunters, raided a motor park in Gombi area of Adamawa following intelligence on suspected terrorist collaborators allegedly disguising themselves as menial workers and hawkers.

It added that the operation led to the arrest of 60 suspects, who are currently being held for further investigation.

"In Zamfara, troops of 1 Brigade recovered an RPG bomb during a fighting patrol around Tunga-Jambako in Maradun Local Government Area.

"Meanwhile, troops of Operation WHIRL STROKE arrested five suspected terrorists during offensive operations in suspected terrorist enclaves at Chito, Jootar and Ikyior in Ukum Local Government Area of Benue.

"The troops also destroyed the enclaves and recovered two motorcycles, two locally fabricated guns and other items," it said.

The report further revealed that troops intercepted five women and seven children suspected to be family members of terrorists in Mafa Local Government Area of Borno.

It added that the group reportedly escaped from a terrorist enclave in Gazuwa Camp. (NAN)