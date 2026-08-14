Somalia: Somali President Says Government Has No Hostility Towards Its People

14 August 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud said Friday that the federal government had no hostility towards any Somali citizen, insisting that the country's political disputes were not driven by regional, clan or personal differences.

"The government and its officials have no hostility towards any Somali person," Hassan Sheikh said, adding that Somalis wherever they live are treated by the government with goodwill, respect and dignity.

The president said the federal government was prepared to confront anyone seeking to shed blood or undermine Somalia's security and unity, but stressed that the government itself was not seeking confrontation or bloodshed.

He also warned against statements and political activities that could inflame public sentiment and reopen wounds left by past conflicts. While acknowledging that everyone has the right to express their views, he said such freedoms should not be used to provoke communities or revive old divisions.

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Hassan Sheikh said the government's foremost responsibility was to uphold the law, safeguard national unity and ensure that Somalia moved forward as one country. He said federal institutions were working towards those objectives.

His remarks came after Puntland warned of what it described as a federal government plan in the central city of Gaalkacyo, linking the issue to a possible visit by Hassan Sheikh to the city.

The president called on Somalis to work for peace, unity and the national interest, while stressing that the government had a duty to prevent any action that could threaten public security and stability.

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