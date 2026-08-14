Uganda: Kyanja Junior School Talent Show - Hajjat Namyalo Hails Parents, Teachers for Supporting Learners

The Head of the Office of the National Chairman (ONC), Hajjat Hadijah Namyalo Uzeiye, has graced the Kyanja Junior School 2026 Talent Show, applauding parents for their commitment to educating their children and urging them to play an active role in nurturing their talents and overall development.

Held under the theme, "Promoting Morals and Social Values through Music, Dance and Drama," the event brought together learners, parents and teachers to celebrate the pupils' creativity and abilities beyond the classroom.

In her remarks, Hajjat Namyalo commended the school for recognising the importance of co-curricular activities, noting that music, dance, drama and sports provide learners with opportunities to discover and develop their abilities while building confidence, discipline, teamwork and other important social values.

She said she was particularly impressed by the talent showcased by the pupils, adding that her personal passion for music, dance, drama and sports made the performances especially meaningful to her.

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Hajjat Namyalo urged parents to go beyond meeting their children's educational needs by being present and actively involved in their lives. She applauded the parents who attended the event for taking time to support their children and encouraged all parents to continue providing both academic and emotional support as their children grow.

She also commended fathers who are fulfilling their responsibilities towards their children and recognised the dedication and sacrifices of single mothers in raising and supporting their families.

The ONC Head encouraged parents to embrace Government programmes aimed at improving household incomes and lifting families out of poverty, regardless of their political affiliations, noting that economically empowered families are better positioned to support their children's education and wellbeing.

Hajjat Namyalo further commended Kyanja Junior School for embracing the new curriculum, which promotes a more holistic approach to learning by combining academic education with practical skills and co-curricular activities.

She also thanked teachers for their dedication to educating and nurturing the pupils, emphasising the importance of supporting educators economically so that they can continue providing quality services to learners. She noted that the ONC has been supporting empowerment initiatives for communities and expressed interest in exploring opportunities through which teachers at the school could also benefit.

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On infrastructure, Hajjat Namyalo acknowledged the school's pending classroom hall project and pledged to engage the school management to identify areas where the ONC could offer support. She also committed to reaching out to the Ministry of Education and Sports to explore possible avenues for supporting the school's infrastructure needs.

She said the ONC would continue looking for opportunities to support initiatives that contribute to the development of young people, noting that investing in education, discipline and talent is critical to producing a skilled, responsible and productive generation.

The Head Teacher, Mr. Ssenyimba Henry, thanked Hajjat Namyalo for honouring the school's invitation and commended her humility, commitment and continued service to the country. He said her engagement with the school and young people was highly appreciated.

Hajjat Namyalo, who noted that she is a neighbour to the school, thanked the administration for the invitation and congratulated the learners, teachers and parents for making the talent show a success.

The event underscored the importance of creating opportunities for learners to develop their talents alongside academic education, while promoting the morals, discipline and social values needed to shape responsible citizens.