Ethiopia: Media Warfare, National Consequences - How Ethiopia's Propaganda War Threatens Fragile Peace

opinion

Addis Abeba — Recently, media outlets affiliated with Ethiopia's ruling Prosperity Party have carried strikingly similar narratives about the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF). Whether coordinated by design or driven by a shared political agenda, the repetition of identical messages across multiple platforms creates the impression of an organized communication campaign rather than independent journalism.

Discover moreBrowsing Digital MagazinesBreaking news alertsStreaming War Documentaries This is not unusual in polarized political environments. Throughout history, governments and opposition movements alike have used the media as an instrument of political competition. Yet when political messaging evolves into a sustained campaign aimed at discrediting opponents rather than informing the public, it ceases to be ordinary political communication. It becomes a media war.

Ethiopia has already paid an unbearable price for wars fought with guns. The country should not now drift into a new conflict fought with headlines, television broadcasts, social media posts, and inflammatory rhetoric.

The danger of media warfare is not simply that it shapes public opinion. It also hardens political positions, deepens mistrust, and narrows the space for dialogue. Every hostile broadcast invites an equally hostile response. Every accusation produces a counter-accusation. In the end, citizens become spectators in an endless cycle of political confrontation while the country's most urgent problems remain unresolved.

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Ethiopia travel guide This comes at a particularly sensitive moment. The implementation of the Pretoria Cessation of Hostilities Agreement remains incomplete, political tensions in Tigray continue, millions of conflict-affected Ethiopians still await durable solutions, and concerns about renewed instability persist. Recent political developments have also heightened fears that unresolved disputes could once again undermine the fragile peace.

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Ethiopia does not need another war--military, political, or media-driven."

Against this backdrop, a media war serves no one's long-term interests. The Prosperity Party has every right to defend its policies. Likewise, the TPLF has every right to explain its positions and respond to criticism. Political disagreement is a normal feature of democratic life. What is abnormal is allowing political competition to become a permanent campaign of mutual demonization.

Discover moregovernmentpoliticsNews subscription servicePolitical imprisonment memoirsSocial affairs analysisPolitical science coursesFollowing Political NewsStudying World HistoryEthiopian culture magazine The greatest victims of such rhetoric are ordinary Ethiopians. Families displaced by conflict are less concerned with political slogans than with returning safely to their homes. Young people searching for employment need economic opportunities, not political polarization. Communities recovering from war require reconciliation, not another cycle of hostility.

Ethiopian culture magazine The media also carries a profound responsibility. Journalism should illuminate public debate, verify facts, and hold all political actors accountable. It should not become merely another battlefield where competing political narratives seek victory at the expense of truth.

History demonstrates that propaganda can mobilize societies for conflict just as responsible communication can help societies move toward peace. Words matter. Repeated messages shape perceptions, influence decisions, and sometimes determine whether political disagreements remain political or evolve into something far more dangerous.

Both the Prosperity Party and the TPLF therefore face an important choice. They can continue investing political energy in communication battles that deepen division, or they can redirect that energy toward meaningful dialogue on the country's unresolved challenges, including the full implementation of the Pretoria Agreement, constitutional disputes, humanitarian recovery, and national reconciliation. These issues cannot be solved through coordinated media campaigns or competing propaganda.

Political science courses There is nothing admirable about war, whether it is fought with weapons or with words. Likewise, there is nothing weak about peace. Peace requires greater political courage than confrontation because it demands compromise, restraint, and a willingness to listen.

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Ethiopia does not need another war--military, political, or media-driven. It needs leaders who recognize that lasting stability will be achieved not by winning the information battle but by earning the confidence of citizens through dialogue, accountability, and faithful implementation of political commitments.

If Ethiopia's political leaders truly place the interests of the people above those of their respective parties, they should silence the language of propaganda and revive the language of negotiation. The country's future depends not on who dominates the headlines today, but on who helps secure a just and sustainable peace tomorrow. AS

Editor's Note: Gebremichael Negash is a refugee who was displaced from Western Tigray and is now an active member of Tsilal (ፅላል), a civil society organization dedicated to the people of Western Tigray. He can be reached at wele63776@gmail.com

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