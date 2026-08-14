Nigeria: Tinubu to INEC, Security Agencies - Ensure Peaceful, Transparent Poll in Osun

* Says outcome of Osun election must reflect will of the citizenry

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the security agencies to ensure a peaceful and transparent election in Osun State.

The people of Osun State will go to the polls on Saturday, August 15, 2026, to elect their governor in an election where 15 candidates are contesting.

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Among them are the incumbent Governor Ademola Adeleke, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji, and the African Democratic Congress (ADC) candidate, Hon. Najeem Salaam.

The president, in a release issued on Friday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, also charged the electorate in Osun State to come out to discharge their civic responsibility and eschew any act that could disrupt the peaceful conduct of the election, while assuring the people of their safety before and after the polls.

"As the people of Osun State head to the polling units to elect who will govern them in the next four years, I call on the Independent National Electoral Commission to ensure orderly conduct of the election. The election must be transparent, free and fair. I urge INEC to ensure the integrity of the process," Tinubu said.

"INEC must use this last off-cycle election as a test case to demonstrate to Nigerians their full preparedness for the 2027 polls," he added.

"I have charged the Inspector-General of Police and other heads of security outfits taking part in the election to provide maximum security at polling units. No room should be allowed for troublemakers to disrupt the process.

"Electoral officials and voters must be protected so they can perform their civic duties without fear or intimidation.

"Voters should feel confident to go out in their numbers to vote for the candidate of their choice as all measures necessary to ensure a peaceful, free and fair election have been put in place.

"Our elections must be credible, and the outcome of the Osun governorship election must reflect the will of the people," the president declared.