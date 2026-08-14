Liberia: 20 Sports Journalists Begin Cybersecurity Training in Monrovia

Twenty sports journalists have begun a two-day Cybersecurity Fundamentals and Digital Security Awareness Training organized by the Monrovia Business School (MBS) in collaboration with the Sports Writers Association of Liberia (SWAL).

The training, which began Thursday and concludes Friday, is being held under the theme "Protect, Prevent and Perform."

Speaking at the opening ceremony, SWAL President Varmah Kamara said the initiative is aimed at equipping sports journalists with essential digital security knowledge and practical skills to protect their data, sources, professional work and reputations in an increasingly digital environment.

Kamara said the training will strengthen participants' understanding of cybersecurity risks while providing practical tools to protect sensitive information and promote secure online practices.

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He said the initiative reflects SWAL's commitment to strengthening the digital resilience of sports journalists and promoting the responsible and secure use of technology in journalism.

Kamara urged participants to take the training seriously, describing cybersecurity knowledge as critical to the daily work of journalists. He also thanked MBS for providing the opportunity for sports journalists to improve their digital security skills.

Monrovia Business School co-founder Lasana Kromah said the institution was pleased to partner with SWAL to organize the training.

Kromah noted that cyber threats continue to affect professionals across various sectors, including journalism, and said sports journalists are not exempt from such risks.

He said MBS has organized several professional development workshops for practitioners in different fields as part of its commitment to building professional capacity.

The training is being facilitated by cybersecurity expert Lasana Capps, who is taking participants through fundamental cybersecurity concepts and practical digital security measures.

Topics include cyber threats and awareness, safe online practices, password and access management, phishing and social engineering, data privacy and protection, secure communication for journalists, and strategies for mitigating cyber threats.

Participants are also being introduced to common cybersecurity threats, including phishing, malware, social engineering and insider threats.

Cybersecurity involves protecting computer systems, networks and data from digital attacks, unauthorized access, damage or theft. For journalists, effective cybersecurity practices are particularly important for protecting confidential sources, sensitive information, digital accounts and professional work.

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The two-day training is expected to strengthen participants' ability to identify and mitigate common cyber risks while promoting safer and more responsible use of digital platforms in their professional activities.