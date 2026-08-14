Liberia: Watanga, Paynesville Set for Bettomax Champions Cup Clash

MONROVIA — Defending Liberia Football Association First Division champion Watanga FC will face city rival Paynesville FC on Saturday in the men's category of the 2026 Bettomax Champions Cup at TUSA Field.

The match is scheduled for 2 p.m. and is expected to renew the fierce rivalry between the two Paynesville-based clubs.

Watanga enters the tournament seeking to bounce back after being ruled out of the CAF Champions League as Liberia's representative because of an administrative setback. The club is expected to make a strong push in the Bettomax Champions Cup as it prepares for the new domestic season.

The second match on Saturday will see Discoveries FC face Bea Mountain FC at 4 p.m.

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Bea Mountain has strengthened its squad during the transfer window and will be looking to challenge for the LFA First Division title this season. Discoveries, meanwhile, will aim to make an impression against one of the league's ambitious sides.

The competition will continue Monday, Aug. 17, with defending champion Heaven Eleven FC taking on LPRC Oilers at 2 p.m.

Heaven Eleven finished ninth in the 2025-26 LFA First Division but returns as the defending champion after FC Fassell withdrew from the tournament because of preseason commitments.

The Bettomax Champions Cup got underway Wednesday with an opening ceremony that marked the start of the tournament.

In the women's category, Bushrod Queens FC made an impressive start, defeating Senior Female Professional 3-0.

New signing Edwardline Decontee Jackson scored twice on her debut, while Felicity Asante added the third goal. Jackson, a former Senior Female Professional striker and Liberia Football Association Upper Women's League MVP, made an immediate impact for her new club.

Determine Girls FC also secured a 1-0 first-leg victory over World Girls FC, with Bountou Sylla scoring the decisive goal.

The result gives Determine Girls a narrow advantage heading into the second leg, while World Girls will need to overturn the deficit to advance.

The women's return fixtures are scheduled for Friday. Senior Female Professional will face Bushrod Queens at 2 p.m., followed by Determine Girls against World Girls at 4 p.m.