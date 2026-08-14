Southern Africa: Nandi-Ndaitwah to Attend SADC Summit

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah will join other Southern African Development Community (SADC) leaders at the 46th Ordinary SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government in Durban, South Africa, on 17 August.

The summit will be hosted by South African president Cyril Ramaphosa and will be held under the theme 'Resilient, Sustainable and Inclusive Industrialisation through Infrastructure Development, Agricultural and Critical Minerals Transformation in Pursuit of a Just World'.

The Presidency announced this on Thursday in a statement.

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It says the summit is the supreme policymaking body of SADC and provides strategic direction and sets priorities for regional cooperation and development.

"The meeting follows technical preparatory meetings held from 4 to 10 August, while the council of ministers is meeting from Wednesday to Friday to deliberate and approve the agenda.

According to the Presidency, the summit will consider the state of the SADC region, including global, continental and regional economic trends, as well as the region's socio-economic and political performance.

Leaders will discuss regional industrialisation, the advancement of regional value chains, intra-regional trade and infrastructure connectivity, including efforts under the African Continental Free Trade Area.

"Peace and security will remain a key area of discussion, with leaders expected to assess regional stability, political cooperation and cross-border security initiatives," reads the report.

The summit will also see the handover of the SADC chairpersonship from Zimbabwean president Emmerson Mnangagwa to Ramaphosa, who will become the incoming chairperson.

Nandi-Ndaitwah is expected to depart on Sunday, and return on Tuesday.