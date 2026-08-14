Uganda: NBS Sport Unveils Dedicated Premier League Platform Ahead of New Season

NBS Sport has unveiled a dedicated Premier League platform, EPL on NBS Sport, as the broadcaster prepares to deliver free-to-air coverage of the English top flight throughout the 2026/27 season.

The platform was launched on Thursday evening at The Villa in Kampala, with Guinness, Coca-Cola and Championbet announced as flagship sponsors of the coverage.

NBS Sport's live Premier League coverage will begin on Saturday, August 22, with Nottingham Forest hosting newly promoted Leeds United in a 5pm kick-off.

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The launch comes a day after the official opening of the 2026/27 Premier League season on Friday, August 21, when defending champions Arsenal are scheduled to host newly promoted Coventry City at the Emirates Stadium.

Beyond live matches, EPL on NBS Sport will feature programmes including EPL Preview, EPL Review, Premier League Stories and EPL Daily, giving viewers regular Premier League content throughout the week.

EPL Daily will be broadcast in Luganda every weekday from 6:30pm to 7:30pm, a move NBS Sport says is intended to make Premier League coverage more accessible to its mainstream Ugandan audience.

The platform will also include fan-engagement programmes such as Predict & Win and EPL Fans' TV, with the three sponsors receiving integrations across live matches, studio programming and other fan activities.

Speaking at the launch, Andrew Kabuura, Head of Sports Broadcast at Next Media, said the expanded coverage was intended not only to bring the world's most popular football league closer to Ugandan fans but also to expose the country's sporting industry to the standards associated with elite international sport.

"Every young footballer in this country already knows this league better than some of the pundits paid to talk about it. Today, we're making sure the coverage matches what our fans already know: this game deserves the same standard here that it gets anywhere else," Kabuura said.

He added that the sponsors were investing in more than a television broadcast, saying their support would contribute to raising the standard of sports coverage and the wider sporting ecosystem in Uganda.

NBS Sport said the decision to build a broader Premier League programming package is part of its wider ambition to champion Ugandan sport.

The broadcaster believes that giving local players, coaches, administrators and fans greater exposure to the production standards, competition and fan culture surrounding the Premier League can provide useful benchmarks as Uganda's own sports industry develops.

The 2026/27 Premier League season follows an extended off-season intended to give players additional recovery time after the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The campaign is scheduled to conclude on May 30, 2027, with all final-day matches played simultaneously.

The season will feature 33 weekend matchdays and five midweek rounds, while the summer transfer window will remain open until September 1.

Three clubs--Coventry City, Hull City and Sunderland--will return to the Premier League after securing promotion from the Championship. They replace West Ham United, Burnley and Wolverhampton Wanderers, who were relegated at the end of the previous season.

The new campaign will also introduce changes intended to improve the flow of matches, including a new rule relating to goalkeeper injuries. Under the rule, a team whose goalkeeper receives treatment for an off-the-ball injury without a challenge will temporarily play with 10 men for at least one minute after play resumes.

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For NBS Sport, however, the new season represents more than the acquisition and broadcast of live football. The combination of live matches, Luganda programming, analysis and fan engagement is intended to create a year-round Premier League experience for Ugandan viewers while using the global competition as a reference point for the development of local sport.

Guinness, Coca-Cola and Championbet will support the coverage through various brand integrations during the season. NBS Sport said Guinness-branded content will carry the required responsible-drinking disclaimer, while Championbet-branded content will operate under Uganda National Gaming Board licensing and be restricted to viewers aged 18 and above.

With the Premier League commanding a large following among Ugandan football fans, the expanded package gives NBS Sport a stronger platform to build its sports audience as the new campaign gets underway.