Uganda: Open Studio Returns for a Celebration of Art, Culture and Creativity

Kampala's creative community is set to converge for another edition of the DROOP Canvas Open Studio Session, an interactive celebration of art, culture, creativity and community.

Curated by DROOP Canvas, the quarterly event seeks to take art beyond the traditional gallery space by creating an environment where artists and audiences can meet, interact, learn, create and share experiences.

According to Evans Kiiza, Team Lead and Curator at DROOP Canvas, the initiative aims to connect people and communities through creative expression.

"DROOP Canvas is a creative initiative dedicated to fostering artistic expression through Open Studio sessions. Our mission is to connect individuals and communities through the joy of creative arts, creating a vibrant space where people can hang out, greet, paint, create and inspire each other," Kiiza says.

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The August edition will bring together visual artists, fashion designers, photographers, sculptors, poets, performers and other cultural practitioners from Uganda and the wider region.

Kiiza says the platform also provides creatives with opportunities to showcase their work while contributing to the growth of the regional creative economy.

"By bringing together creatives from all over Uganda and the wider region, DROOP Canvas Open Studio aims to strengthen the East African creative economy while fostering international artistic dialogue," he says.

The event will feature a pop-up art exhibition, vendor marketplace, Paint & Sip, live demonstrations, tattoo sessions, live painting and performances, alongside networking opportunities and other interactive experiences.

Guests can also take part in panels, brand activations, creative workshops, games, seminars and fireside chats, combining entertainment with learning and meaningful engagement.

The DROOP Canvas Open Studio Session will take place on Sunday, August 30, 2026, at The Emin Pasha Hotel, Nakasero, Kampala.