Southern Africa: Angola and Brazil Strengthen Dialogue On Agribusiness Investment

12 August 2026
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — State Minister for Economic Coordination José de Lima Massano on Wednesday received in Luanda a Brazilian business delegation interested in expanding investment in Angola's agribusiness sector.

According to a press release, the delegation took part in the Angola-Brazil Agribusiness Forum, organised by the Private Investment and Export Promotion Agency (AIPEX) and the LIDE Group, and included representatives of major Brazilian business groups, most of them operating in the sector.

The meeting addressed investment and business cooperation opportunities, with particular emphasis on the agro-industrial sector, as part of efforts to strengthen economic relations between Angola and Brazil.

The meeting also served to consolidate dialogue between the Government and the Brazilian business community and to identify opportunities for new investment in Angola.

The LIDE Group - Group of Business Leaders is a Brazilian organisation dedicated to promoting entrepreneurship, investment and relations between the public and private sectors, with a presence in Africa, the Americas, Europe and the Middle East. SC/DOJ

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