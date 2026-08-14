Southern Africa: Angola Proposes Meeting On Lobito Refinery Financing

Luanda — Angola on Wednesday proposed in Durban, South Africa, that a meeting of SADC member states be held in Benguela province to attract regional interest in financing the Lobito Refinery.

The information was disclosed by Foreign Affairs Minister Téte António on the sidelines of the Ordinary Session of the Council of Ministers of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), being held in Durban, South Africa.

He said the event aims to mobilise regional financing for the Lobito Refinery in order to strengthen Southern Africa's energy independence.

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According to the minister, the initiative follows recommendations from the first SADC ministerial retreat, held in South Africa at Angola's proposal, which examined the impact of the current international situation on the region.

Regarding energy independence, the minister said Angola had proposed that SADC member states express their interest in financing the Lobito Refinery, an initiative that received a positive response from the region.

Following the proposal, he added, joint work between Angola and the SADC Secretariat is being prepared, with the involvement of the Ministry of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas and the Ministry of Energy and Water, and includes plans for a meeting in Lobito.

The initiative is intended to strengthen the region's capacity and contribute to its energy independence through a project regarded as strategic for Angola and for the economic integration of Southern Africa.

Téte António explained that the report of the retreat was considered by the Council of Ministers with a view to formalising the decisions adopted and subsequently submitting them to the relevant bodies of the organisation.

The Lobito Refinery, in Benguela province, is expected to begin producing refined petroleum products in December 2027, following completion of the priority units, the commissioning phase and the relevant testing.

With a projected capacity to process 200,000 barrels of crude oil per day, the facility is one of Angola's major strategic energy projects and is being led by Sonangol.

Built on an area of about 3,800 hectares, the refinery was designed to process medium and light crude oil and produce refined petroleum products initially intended to supply the domestic market, with the potential to meet demand in other countries in the region.

The start of operations at the Lobito Refinery is expected to help reduce Angola's dependence on imports of refined petroleum products, strengthen national energy security and create conditions for the country to establish itself as one of Southern Africa's leading energy hubs.

Its location along the Lobito Corridor also gives the project a regional dimension by creating conditions for the supply of refined petroleum products to SADC markets and neighbouring countries.

Lobito Corridor on SADC agenda

Téte António also said that the Lobito Corridor had been included on the SADC agenda as part of regional integration and connectivity projects.

The minister said the corridor should be considered alongside other development corridors in the region, particularly the North-South Corridor, with a view to strengthening links between member states.

"It is a concrete project, including regional connectivity, through the development corridors, the North-South Corridor and, therefore, our own Lobito Corridor, which is already on the organisation's agenda as a regional integration project," he said.

He said Angola also has a responsibility to work with the SADC Secretariat on the transition and follow-up of the matter to ensure continuity within the organisation's mechanisms.

Peace, security and emergencies

According to Téte António, the meeting, which runs until Friday, is also addressing regional peace and security issues, as well as emergency situations, particularly the Ebola crisis in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The minister stressed that the region has increased responsibilities in responding to peace, security and health challenges affecting member states.

Issues under consideration include implementation of the Regional Indicative Strategic Development Plan, financing SADC's ambitions, the organisation's financial position and the effects of the international situation on member states.

The Ordinary Session of the SADC Council of Ministers precedes the organisation's 46th Ordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government, scheduled for 17 August in South Africa.

Ministers from member states are considering matters of strategic importance for advancing regional integration and sustainable development in Southern Africa, with emphasis on industrialisation, economic transformation, infrastructure, agriculture and critical minerals processing.

Food and nutrition security, disaster preparedness and response, and strengthening the resilience of countries in the region to climate and socio-economic challenges are also among the priorities on the agenda.

In the area of regional integration, the meeting is addressing issues related to energy, transport, infrastructure development and connectivity, with a view to strengthening economic integration among member states.

The ministers are also examining the impact of current international geopolitical developments on the region, particularly their implications for peace, security, stability and development in Southern Africa.

Another item on the agenda concerns monitoring the implementation of SADC decisions and regional programmes and projects aimed at accelerating the integration process.

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SADC was established on 17 August 1992 in Windhoek, Namibia, as the successor to the Southern African Development Coordination Conference (SADCC), established in 1980.

The organisation's objectives are to promote the economic and social development of its member states, reduce poverty, deepen regional integration and contribute to peace, security and stability in Southern Africa.

Based in Gaborone, Botswana, SADC comprises 16 member states and is one of the continent's main mechanisms for regional cooperation and integration.

The organisation operates in areas including trade and investment, infrastructure, energy, agriculture, food security, transport, industrialisation, natural resource management and human development.

In the area of peace and security, SADC has regional mechanisms for the prevention, management and resolution of conflicts, as well as the promotion of political stability and the consolidation of democracy in member states.

Angola has been a member of SADC since its establishment and has actively participated in regional integration processes and initiatives related to peace and security in Southern Africa.

The organisation comprises Angola, South Africa, Botswana, Comoros, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Eswatini, Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Seychelles, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe. ART/DOJ