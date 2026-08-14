Southern Africa: Angola Adopts Cybersecurity Law

Luanda — Members of the National Assembly on Wednesday approved the Cybersecurity Law, an instrument primarily aimed at strengthening the resilience of Angola's cyberspace.

The legislation, introduced by the President, was approved with 104 votes in favour from MPLA, 56 against from UNITA and no abstentions. It is also intended to support the growing digital transformation of society, the economy and public administration.

The law further seeks to protect networks and information systems, critical infrastructure and essential services through the prevention, detection, response to and recovery from cyber incidents, while safeguarding fundamental rights, freedoms and guarantees.

The legislation provides for fines for minor offences ranging from the equivalent of seven national minimum wages to 70 minimum wages for individuals.

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For legal entities, the lowest fine is equivalent to 70 national minimum wages, while the highest is 150 minimum wages.

For serious offences, fines range from 100 to 250 minimum wages for individuals, while legal entities may face fines ranging from 300 to 500 minimum wages.

For very serious offences, the law provides for fines ranging from 150 to 450 minimum wages for individuals, compared with 2,000 to 4,000 national minimum wages for legal entities.

Explanation of vote

UNITA, through MP Joaquim Nafoia, voted against the law, arguing that it would weaken rights, concentrate powers and threaten transparency in the national political process.

By contrast, MPLA MP Jorge Ribeiro Uefu said the country needs a modern legal framework capable of addressing the risks arising from the growing digitalisation of public administration, the economy, essential services and citizens' lives.

He argued that a modern state must protect "not only its physical borders", but also the digital infrastructure through which information, financial resources, public services and data essential to the functioning of society circulate. ACC/QCB/DOJ