Angola: President João Lourenço Receives Credentials of Five New Ambassadors

Luanda — President João Lourenço on Wednesday received, in Luanda, the Letters of Credence of five new ambassadors who will represent their respective countries in Angola.

At separate ceremonies held at the Noble Hall of the Presidential Palace, the Angolan Head of State received the Letters of Credence of the ambassadors of Türkiye, Ozgur Uluduz, the Republic of Korea, Byong-Jo Kang, and South Africa, Thembelani Nxesi, all resident in Angola.

Also on Wednesday, João Lourenço received the Letters of Credence of the ambassadors of Finland, Satu Helina Lassila, and Botswana, Philip Khwae, both non-residents.

Following the ceremonies, the President held private meetings lasting approximately 15 minutes with each of the diplomats.

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Letters of Credence are formal documents through which a state officially appoints a diplomat to represent it before another sovereign nation.

The letters are addressed by one Head of State to another, requesting that the ambassador be given due recognition in all matters conducted on behalf of his or her country. They are personally presented by the ambassador to the Head of State during a formal ceremony.

Profiles of the Resident Ambassadors

Ozgur Uluduz of Türkiye is a career diplomat with more than 30 years of professional experience. He has held diplomatic posts in Italy, Portugal, Brazil and Cyprus.

Republic of Korea Ambassador Byong-Jo Kang, 54, has served in diplomatic posts in Nigeria, Argentina and at the United Nations. In his country, he has pursued a career in several departments of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Thembelani Nxesi of South Africa, 66, has experience in education and politics. He served as chairperson of the Parliament's Committee on International Relations and Cooperative Development under the African National Congress (ANC). AFL/SC/DOJ