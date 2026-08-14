Southern Africa: Angola's Central Bank Calls for Continued Efforts to Reduce and Stabilise Inflation Rate

12 August 2026
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — National Bank of Angola (BNA) Governor Manuel Tiago Dias on Wednesday called on economic agents in Luanda to continue working to sustain the downward trend and stabilisation of the country's inflation rate.

Speaking to the press on the occasion of the National Consumer Price Index (NCPI), which recorded a year-on-year variation of 9.33 percent in July 2026, he stressed that efforts to curb inflation in the economy must be sustained.

Regarding inflation, he recalled that the country had not recorded single-digit inflation for many years, as reflected in recent data released by the National Statistics Institute (INE), stressing that this achievement should be preserved.

Data released by the INE show that the NCPI recorded a year-on-year variation of 9.33 percent in July 2026, representing a slowdown of 0.78 percentage points compared with the previous month and 10.15 percentage points compared with the same period last year.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

According to the INE, the Education category recorded the largest increase in the price index, with a year-on-year variation of 25.24 percent, followed by Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages, at 10.40 percent, Housing, Water, Electricity and Fuels, at 10.17 percent, and Health, at 10.16 percent.

The Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages category made the largest contribution to the increase in the overall price level during July, at 6.30 percent, followed by Education, at 0.47 percent, Miscellaneous Goods and Services, at 0.46 percent, and Health, at 0.44 percent. The remaining categories each contributed less than 0.44 percent. HM/QCB/DOJ

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.