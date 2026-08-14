Angola: National Statistics Institute to Launch Informal Sector Survey

Luanda — The National Statistics Institute (INE) will launch the Informal Sector Survey (ISI) on August 13 in Icolo e Bengo Province, aimed at generating information on the characteristics and scale of the informal sector in Angola.

Data collection will take place nationwide from August 17 to November 14 this year, involving selected households and field teams duly identified by the INE.

According to a press release sent to ANGOP on Wednesday, through this survey operation, the INE reaffirms its commitment to producing and disseminating high-quality official statistical information based on the principles of transparency, reliability, impartiality and confidentiality.

The National Statistics Institute is the public body responsible for producing, collecting, processing and disseminating the country's official statistical information.

It operates with technical and administrative autonomy to coordinate the national statistical system and plays an important role in providing an accurate picture of the country in the social, economic and environmental fields, as well as helping businesses, citizens and researchers make informed decisions.