Angola: National Statistics Institute to Launch Informal Sector Survey

11 August 2026
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The National Statistics Institute (INE) will launch the Informal Sector Survey (ISI) on August 13 in Icolo e Bengo Province, aimed at generating information on the characteristics and scale of the informal sector in Angola.

Data collection will take place nationwide from August 17 to November 14 this year, involving selected households and field teams duly identified by the INE.

According to a press release sent to ANGOP on Wednesday, through this survey operation, the INE reaffirms its commitment to producing and disseminating high-quality official statistical information based on the principles of transparency, reliability, impartiality and confidentiality.

The National Statistics Institute is the public body responsible for producing, collecting, processing and disseminating the country's official statistical information.

It operates with technical and administrative autonomy to coordinate the national statistical system and plays an important role in providing an accurate picture of the country in the social, economic and environmental fields, as well as helping businesses, citizens and researchers make informed decisions.

 

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.