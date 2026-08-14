Angola: Health Minister Praises Huila Province On Health Indicators

Lubango — The Minister of Health, Sílvia Lutucuta, congratulated on Tuesday (11), the Provincial Government of Huíla on the efforts made in the sector and the measures adopted to improve health indicators, with a strong emphasis on prevention.

Sílvia Lutucuta carried out a working visit to the province, with an agenda focused on monitoring the 2026 External Public Entry Competition, evaluating the functioning of the main health units, strengthening human resources, and monitoring hospital infrastructure works considered strategic for the southern region of Angola.

During the meeting with members of the provincial government, the minister highlighted, in particular, the results achieved by the province in the fight against cholera, considering that important prevention and control actions have been developed.

Despite the advances, she warned that malaria continues to represent one of the main challenges of the health system, due to its weight in morbidity and mortality.

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She signalled that this disease remains the leading cause of morbidity and mortality, which is why local authorities must maintain the reinforcement of measures for the prevention and control of the disease, as well as vaccination actions, epidemiological surveillance, health promotion and the fight against communicable diseases.

One of the main points of the minister's agenda in this province was monitoring the 2026 External Public Entry Competition, in which the province registered 43,430 applications.

During the visit, Sílvia Lutucuta toured the facilities prepared for the evaluation process and familiarized herself with the technical and logistical conditions created to receive the candidates.

The government official instructed the teams responsible for the process to ensure rigor, organization and transparency at all stages of the competition.

In the field of human resources, the province of Huíla is set to benefit from 360 new health professionals.

For the minister, the expansion of health infrastructure must be accompanied by the provision of properly prepared professionals distributed according to the concrete needs of each unit.

She therefore advocated coordination between the construction and equipping of health units and the creation of conditions to guarantee the existence of a qualified workforce.