Angola: Outbreak - Authorities in Moxico Province Ensure Epidemiological Stability Over Mpox

Luena — The Governor of Moxico, Ernesto Muangala, considered on Tuesday (11), the epidemiological situation in the province to be stable, where 11 people are under suspicion of Mpox infection, at the end of a 3-day visit to the main health units in Luena.

Out of the 11 suspected cases, 5 are awaiting confirmation, while 2 patients have been discharged after completing 21 days of isolation, according to data presented during the visit.

Ernesto Muangala guaranteed that the province's health units are prepared to receive and treat potential cases of the disease, previously known as monkeypox.

The governor acknowledged, however, the existence of a shortage of human resources, especially doctors and nurses, a situation he attributed, in part, to the postgraduate and specialized training of professionals from the province.

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"For local problems, solutions are equally local," he stated, adding that by December, 120 nurses who are undergoing specialized training in the country and abroad are expected to return to the province.

According to the governor, the return of doctors attending specialized training is expected to take place subsequently.

During the visit, Muangala also informed that the construction work on the Nursing Training and Capacity-Building Centre is at an advanced stage and is expected to be completed by the end of the current year.

With the infrastructure entering into operation, the province intends to reduce the displacement of professionals to other regions of the country in search of specialized training.

The governor also warned of the approach of the rainy season, a period during which increases in cases of malaria, acute diarrheal diseases and other pathologies are expected, having assured the preparedness of the health units to respond to any eventual needs.

The visit aimed to verify the degree of compliance with the guidelines and recommendations left during previous visits to the province's reference health units.

Over three days, Ernesto Muangala visited the Moxico General Hospital, the Provincial Maternity Hospital, the Sanatorium Hospital, the Luena Municipal Hospital and the Mother and Child Centre.

The shortage of human resources, particularly doctors and nurses, was pointed out among the main concerns presented by the visited health units.