Africa: Angola and Morocco to Set Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Luanda — Angola and Morocco made further progress on Tuesday (11) in Rabat on the process of creating the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, an initiative aimed at strengthening economic and commercial ties between the two countries.

According to a note from the Institutional Communication and Press Services of the Angola Embassy in the Kingdom of Morocco, the progress of the process was highlighted during a meeting between the Ambassador of Angola to Morocco, José Filipe, and the President of the Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Services of the Rabat-Salé-Kénitra Region, Hassan Sakhi.

Within the scope of the initiative, meetings are planned between the technical teams of the two countries to prepare the legal instruments necessary for the establishment of the future cooperation platform.

The parties are also working on preparing an Angola-Morocco business forum, with the purpose of bringing economic operators closer together and identifying new business and investment opportunities.

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During the meeting, José Filipe and Hassan Sakhi considered that the future Chamber of Commerce and Industry could constitute a permanent link mechanism between the business sectors of the two countries and contribute to an increase in trade.

The initiative forms part of the efforts of Angola and Morocco to strengthen economic cooperation and create new partnership opportunities between companies and institutions of both countries.

The creation of the Angola-Morocco Chamber of Commerce and Industry is expected to advance with the conclusion of the technical and legal work, with its launch scheduled soon.