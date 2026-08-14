Angola: Ministry of Health Appeals for Operators' Collaboration in Fiscal Stamps Implementation

Luanda — The Ministry of Health (Minsa) appealed on Tuesday (11) in Luanda for the collaboration and commitment of all stakeholders in the medicine and health technology supply chain to ensure the successful implementation of high-security fiscal stamps.

According to the Secretary of State for Public Health, Pinto de Sousa, speaking at the "National Meeting for the Presentation of the Affixing of High-Security Fiscal Stamps on Medicines and Health Technologies", the measure is strategic for reinforcing the safety, quality and efficacy of products available on the Angolan market.

The commitment of all stakeholders, he said, is important for the success of the initiative, which should, to a large extent, demonstrate the ability to work in a coordinated, responsible manner oriented towards a common objective.

"We want to protect the health of Angolans and ensure that the medicines and health technologies available on our market meet the highest standards of safety, quality and efficacy," he stated.

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He noted that the initiative constitutes an important mechanism to reinforce the traceability of medicines and strengthen the inspection and control instruments of the national pharmaceutical market.

More than a fiscal or administrative measure, he explained, the affixing of high-security fiscal stamps represents a public health protection instrument, by contributing to the fight against the entry, circulation and sells of medicines and other health products of doubtful origin or that do not meet the requirements established by the competent authorities.

The Sec. of State acknowledged, however, that the implementation of the measure may present challenges for economic operators, particularly due to the impact on costs, logistical processes and procedures related to the importation, distribution and commercialisation of medicines and health technologies.

Pinto de Sousa assured that the Ministry of Health, through the Regulatory Agency for Medicines and Health Technologies (ARMED), will continue to work in coordination with the General Tax Administration (AGT), the National Printing Office and other institutions involved, with a view to ensuring a gradual, coordinated, transparent and efficient implementation of the process.

According to the official, the reinforcement of control mechanisms should contribute to the construction of a safer, more transparent and regulated medicines market, increasing the confidence of citizens and health professionals and strengthening the National Health System.

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He said that the implementation of high-security fiscal stamps is framed within the provisions established by Presidential Decree No. 103/26 of 14 April, which defines procedures related to the sealing process, acquisition and affixing of stamps, as well as the conditions of use, expiry dates and other specifications applicable to different packaging typologies.

In closing his speech, the Sec. of State reiterated the Ministry of Health's commitment to strengthening the regulation, inspection and safety of medicines and health techs in Angola.

The meeting, under the motto "For the safety, quality and efficacy of medicines in Angola", addressed various topics, highlighting "The quality of medicines in circulation in Angola" and "The role of ARMED in the implementation and monitoring of the national high-security fiscal stamp programme for medicines".