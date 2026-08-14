Africa: Angola Prepares AU Summit On Peace and Security

Luanda — The minister for Foreign Affairs, Téte António, met on Tuesday (11) in Luanda with the African diplomatic corps accredited to Angola, as part of the preparations for the Extraordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU), scheduled for the 29th and 30th of the current month.

The meeting aimed to convey information to the representatives of African states regarding the preparations for the high-level meeting, dedicated to strengthening mechanisms for the prevention and resolution of conflicts in Africa.

Held in the "Afonso Van-Dünem Mbinda" Amphitheatre at MIREX (Ministry of Foreign Affars), the meeting provided information on the programme, debate topics, guest speakers and the format of the Extraordinary Session.

The diplomatic representatives also received information on registration and accreditation procedures for delegations, protocol arrangements, accommodation and courtesy services planned for the period of the meeting.

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Téte António also briefed them on the preparatory mission of the AU Commission that was recently in Angola, as part of the preparatory work for the Extraordinary Session.

The mission maintained contacts with the Angolan authorities and monitored the technical, logistical, protocol and organizational aspects associated with holding the meeting.

On that occasion, Téte António called on the African diplomatic corps to play an active role in mobilizing their respective Heads of State and Government, with a view to ensuring representative participation by African countries.

Téte António stated that Angola believes in the unity of African countries and considered the involvement of all to be fundamental for the success of the meeting and the achievement of its goals.

The Extraordinary Session will focus on the main peace and security challenges on the continent, with an emphasis on strengthening preventive diplomacy, inclusive governance and coordination between the AU and Regional Economic Communities and Regional Mechanisms (RECs/RMs).

The agenda also provides for the analysis of African mechanisms for conflict prevention and resolution, as well as challenges related to the financing of the AU's peace and security initiatives.

The meeting forms part of the AU's efforts to strengthen the African Peace and Security Architecture and promote African solutions to the conflicts and crises affecting different regions of the continent.