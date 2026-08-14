Angola: Over 240 Young People Join First Jobs in Lubango

Lubango — At least 245 young people secured their first jobs in the municipality of Lubango, Huíla province, in the first half of this year, 158 more compared to the same period in 2025.

The data was released by the head of the Training Section of the Lubango Employment Center, João Filipe Caio, who stated that, of this number, 87 resulted from direct offers to the institution, while 58 relate to the employees' achievements after professional internships.

The number of placements represents, according to the interviewee, an increase of 158 jobs compared to the previous period, as a result of the strengthened partnership with the business sector.

The interviewee stressed that during the first half of the year, the Employment Center received 980 job applicants, among whom 391 were women.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Regarding job offers, he stated that 87 arrived at the center, of which 63 were for men, with a greater incidence in the secondary and tertiary sectors.

During the period under review, according to the source, 32 employment contracts were terminated, of which 19 involved men and 13 women, mainly in the construction and transport sectors.

Among the main causes of this phenomenon, he pointed to job abandonment, dismissal for just cause, and litigation.

To increase job placement opportunities, the Employment Center is intensifying prospecting efforts with companies and referring candidates according to their respective professional profiles.

According to the official, the greatest demand for the Employment Center's services is registered among young people aged 14 to 40, many of whom are looking for opportunities in administrative areas, despite the existence of vacancies for technical professions.

In terms of business registration, the Lubango Employment Center currently has 300 companies registered on the portal of the National Institute of Employment and Vocational Training (INEFOP), aiming to strengthen business prospecting to increase job opportunities and professional internships.