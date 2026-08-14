Angola and Mozambique Ombuds Analyze Cooperation

Luanda — The Ombudsmen of Angola and Mozambique, João Manuel Francisco and Isaac Chande respectively, analyzed on Tuesday (11) the strengthening of institutional cooperation and the sharing of experiences.

According to a press release from the Office of the Angola Ombudsman sent to ANGOP, the event took place through a video conference, within the framework of the existing Cooperation Protocol between the two institutions.

During the meeting, João Manuel Francisco underlined the historical, linguistic and cultural ties that unite Angola and Mozambique, factors that favour the strengthening of institutional relations between the two countries.

The Angolan Ombudsman advocated the identification of new areas of cooperation and the deepening of technical exchange mechanisms, with a focus on sharing good practices that contribute to the defence of citizens' rights, freedoms and guarantees.

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João Manuel Francisco also highlighted the importance of harmony, tolerance, respect and dialogue as fundamental values for the performance of the duties of both institutions.

In the field of territorial expansion of services, he expressed readiness to share the Angolan experience in the process of creating and expanding provincial representations, with a view to bringing services closer to citizens.

In turn, Isaac Chande congratulated his Angolan counterpart on his recent election to the post.

The Mozambican official stressed the importance of deepening bilateral cooperation, with particular interest in the exchange of experiences regarding the organization and functioning of the provincial representations of the Angolan Office.

Isaac Chande also informed that the Ombuds Office of Mozambique will mark the 15th anniversary of its creation in May 2027, and invited the Angolan institution to participate in the celebrations.

At the end of the meeting, the two officials reaffirmed their commitment to boosting the existing cooperation agreement, promoting institutional and technical exchange, and identifying new areas of common interest.

The Angola and Mozambique Ombuds Office signed a cooperation agreement on April 21, 2022 aimed at sharing experiences, procedures and intervention strategies that have produced positive results in the functioning of both institutions.