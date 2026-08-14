Angola: Kwenda 2 to Benefit More Than Four Thousand Vulnerable Families in Bengo

Caxito — At leat 4,618 vulnerable families in the municipalities of Dande, Barra do Dande, Panguila and Úcua, in the province of Bengo, will benefit this year from monetary social transfers under the "Kwenda 2 Program".

The registered households in the eight municipalities in the province of Bengo already covered by Kwenda total 29,306 of which 19,545 have already received their respective payments, including 13,023 women and 6,522 men.

The announcement was made on Tuesday (11) in Caxito by the provincial governor of Bengo, Maria Antónia Nelumba, during the public presentation of the extension of monetary social transfers to the urban areas of the aforementioned municipalities. According to the governor, the initiative is one of the Executive's main priorities, as it represents an instrument for social inclusion, combating poverty, and promoting the dignity of families in vulnerable situations.

"More than just monetary transfers, Kwenda symbolizes the attention that the Executive has been permanently paying to populations experiencing social difficulties," she emphasized.

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She went on to state that the resources provided allow beneficiary families to meet essential expenses, namely food, medicine, clothing, and school supplies, contributing to the improvement of their living conditions.

The program also has a positive impact on the local economy, since a significant portion of the funds received is applied in markets and small businesses in the communities, increasing the circulation of money and supporting small producers and traders.

The provincial governor of Bengo acknowledged that Kwenda is not a definitive solution to all the difficulties faced by the population, but it is an important instrument to support vulnerable families.

Advocated for the responsible use of available resources, prioritizing essential expenses and, whenever possible, investing in small income-generating activities capable of strengthening the economic autonomy of households, and reaffirmed that the Government will continue to work to ensure that support reaches the populations that truly need it, with transparency, fairness, and responsibility.

She also reaffirmed the Government's commitment to continue working with partner institutions to make social protection programs more effective and reach a growing number of vulnerable citizens.

The Monetary Social Transfer Program (Kwenda) is a social protection initiative of the Angolan Executive aimed at supporting vulnerable households through the allocation of monetary benefits.