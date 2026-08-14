Angolan Diplomats At New Hungarian President Election Event

Luanda — Members of the Diplomatic Mission of Angola to Hungary witnessed on Tuesday (11), in Budapest, the election of the new Hungarian President, András Baka, during a Solemn Session of Parliament dedicated to the subject.

According to a note from the Angolan diplomatic mission in that country, the Embassy of Angola in Hungary, like the diplomatic corps in general, is of the opinion that the election of András Baka could open a new politico-institutional stage in the country, particularly within the framework of ongoing constitutional reforms and the government's intention to strengthen the country's relations with European institutions, as well as with the rest of the world.

The President of Hungary is elected through an indirect system of voting, that is through the National Assembly (Parliament) which has 199 MPs.

The new Head of State, András Baka, was elected with 146 votes in favour, zero votes against and zero abstentions, as the opposition opted for an empty-chair (absence) policy.

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Despite this fact, the President-elect surpassed the constitutional two-thirds majority required for election in the first round.

He is scheduled to take office on August 19, 2026.

The election took place following the early termination of the mandate of the previous President of the Republic, Tamás Sulyok, effective from July 20, 2026, following the amendments introduced by the 17th Amendment to the Fundamental Law of Hungary.

András Baka, former President of the Supreme Court of Hungary and former Judge at the European Court of Human Rights, was put forward as a candidate by TISZA, the party supporting the Government of Prime Minister Péter Magyar, which currently holds a majority of over two thirds in the National Assembly.