Angola: Ambassador Albino Malungo Meets With Angolan MPs

Luanda — The Ambassador of Angola to Zambia, Albino Malungo, met on Tuesday (11) with the national parliamentary delegation that forms part of the Joint Electoral Observation Mission for the General Elections in that country, scheduled for August 13.

According to a press release from the Angolan diplomatic mission, during the meeting, Ambassador Albino Malungo spoke to the MPs about the strategic importance of Zambia to Angola, stating that during the mandate of President João Lourenço the two nations have achieved much more as partners than in the last 50 years.

The delegation comprises MPs Joaquim Francisco D' Almeida and Helena Bonguela Abel, as well as parliamentary assistant Eugénio Cardoso, who are members of the National Group for Monitoring Regional Parliaments of the Joint Electoral Observation Mission for the Zambian General Elections.

During the meeting, issues such as the importance of the Lobito Corridor for Zambia and the situation of the border between the two countries were also addressed, with an emphasis on greater vigilance to combat the smuggling of timber, fuel and poaching.

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The diplomat further explained to the MPs the plan aimed at using the House of Angola to promote Angolan habits, customs, culture and gastronomy in Zambia, as well as using it to accommodate community members and students in vulnerable situations.

The delegation attended a presentation on Zambia's political and electoral situation, which described the number of parties and candidates, the major electoral strongholds, key factors of the elections, controversies, electoral dispute issues and the core terms of the campaign.

On the same day, Ambassador Albino Malungo received in audience the electoral commissioner Manuel Saboneti Camati, representative of Angola's National Electoral Commission (CNE) at the Electoral Commissions Forum of SADC Countries (ECF-SADC), who paid a courtesy visit to the diplomat.

Manuel Saboneti Camati explained that the ECF-SADC counts, in this mission, over 40 observers from 14 countries who, since August 5, have begun assessing the level of readness of the Zambian Electoral Commission to hold the elections, observing the pre-electoral environment and the holding of the electoral act itself.

The Electoral Commissions ECF-SADC is an independent regional organization created in July 1998 and is governed by the African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance, the Revised Principles for Election Management, Monitoring and Observation in the SADC Region (PEMMO), the Revised SADC Principles and Guidelines Governing Democratic Elections, and the Declaration of Principles for International Election Observation.

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The August 13 elections are expected to pit current President Hakainde Hichilema, leader of the United Party for National Development (UPND), who is seeking re-election for a 2nd term, against the main opposition candidate, Brian Mundubile, supported by members of the Patriotic Front (PF) and other opposition parties.