Malawi/Cameroon: History Guaranteed! Malawi to Face Cameroon in Wafcon Final As New Champion Assured

Malawi will take on Cameroon in the final of the Women's Africa Cup of Nations on Sunday 12 August at 7:29pm, after securing a stunning 3-1 victory over Algeria in Wednesday's first semi-final, inspired by a brace from star forward Tabitha Chawinga.

Cameroon booked their own place in the final courtesy of a dramatic 3-1 penalty shootout victory over hosts Morocco, following a goalless draw in normal and extra time in the second semi-final.

Competing at the tournament finals for the very first time, Malawi have defied every expectation on their remarkable journey to Sunday's showpiece, having beaten defending champions Nigeria in their opening group fixture before edging past more fancied rivals Ghana in the quarter-finals.

This year's Cup of Nations finals doubled as qualifiers for next year's Women's World Cup in Brazil, with all four quarter-final winners automatically securing their place at the global showpiece - meaning Malawi's historic World Cup qualification was effectively sealed the moment they reached the last four.

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Malawi's fairy-tale run continued in spectacular fashion on Wednesday, with sisters Tabitha and Temwa Chawinga once again proving decisive, combining to score all three of Malawi's goals in the semi-final triumph - Tabitha grabbing a brace either side of a strike from her sister, with Ikram Adjabi netting a late consolation for Algeria.

The second semi-final proved a far tighter affair, with Morocco denied what would have been a dramatic winner after being awarded a controversial penalty just two minutes before the end of extra time, following a lengthy VAR review - only for Fatima Tagnaout to see her effort saved, sending the tie to a shootout that ultimately favoured Cameroon.

Sunday's final in Rabat is guaranteed to crown an entirely new African champion, with every previous edition of the continental tournament having been won by either Equatorial Guinea, Nigeria or South Africa - meaning history is set to be made regardless of which side ultimately lifts the trophy.