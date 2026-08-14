Ghana: Build Resilience to Tackle Climate-Driven Migration - Experts

Experts have called for stronger community resilience, sustainable management of natural resources and targeted economic opportunities for women and young people to address the growing threat of climate-driven migration and its impact on peace and security in northern Ghana.

They said climate change, environmental degradation and recurring droughts were putting increasing pressure on livelihoods, particularly in the Upper East Region, while competition over land, water and grazing areas could heighten tensions and trigger migration.

The call was made at the 2026 Climate Talks, organised by the German Embassy (Accra) in Bolgatanga, on the theme: 'Climate-Driven Migration and Its Impacts in Ghana's Upper East Region.'

The dialogue brought together experts from the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS), the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and local communities to examine the link between climate change, human mobility and emerging security risks.

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The German Ambassador to Ghana, Frederik Landshoeft, said climate change was increasingly becoming a security concern, particularly where it intersected with conflict, economic hardship and political instability.

He noted that the Upper East Region had longstanding social and cultural ties with neighbouring countries, but noted that environmental pressures were increasingly threatening livelihoods across the Sahel.

"These environmental challenges often interact with conflict, economic hardship, and political instability, prompting many people to seek safety and opportunities elsewhere," he underlined.

Mr Landshoeft underscored the need for policies that balanced humanitarian protection, sustainable development and regional security.

He said displaced persons and migrants, when properly integrated, could contribute valuable skills, entrepreneurship and labour to host communities, particularly in agriculture, trade and services.

The ambassador cited stakeholder-developed bylaws gazetted in the Upper West Region as an example of measures that could help prevent potential conflicts.

He reaffirmed Germany's commitment to supporting peacebuilding, conflict prevention and sustainable development in Ghana.

"Resilience starts with knowledge, grows through communication, and succeeds through coordination," he indicated.