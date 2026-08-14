Namibia: Rituals Performed Ahead of Heroes Day Reburial

A Namibian delegation on Wednesday performed customary rituals and verification processes in Cape Town, South Africa.

This is ahead of the planned return of the remains of two Namibians.

The delegation, which includes family representatives, former political prisoners, traditional leaders and government officials, performed the rituals at the Iziko Museum on Wednesday.

The delegation also visited Gugulethu Cemetery, where former Robben Island political prisoner Simon Niilenge is buried, and performed rituals at his gravesite.

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Similar rituals were performed at Maitland Cemetery, where Festus Nehale was buried about 55 years ago.

The rituals and verifications are part of the process that must take place before the remains can be formally received, exhumed and transported to Namibia for reburial.

The latest visit follows a mission to South Africa last month to prepare for the exhumation and repatriation.

The Ministry of Education, Innovation, Youth, Sport, Arts and Culture announced last month that the remains of Niilenge and Nehale would be exhumed and returned to Namibia before Heroes Day.

Niilenge died in 1974 and Nehale in 1971. They are among 84 Namibians whose remains have been identified in South Africa.

The remains of Niilenge and Nehale are expected to be exhumed before their planned reburial in Namibia on 24 August.

Once returned to Namibia, the remains will be kept temporarily at the National Museum of Namibia until the reburial ceremony.