Namibia: Solide équipe des SA Proteas sélectionnée pour la tournée en Namibie

Cricket South Africa on Tuesday announced a strong squad for the upcoming FNB T20 Tri-Nations series in Windhoek from 28 August to 13 September.

The Proteas will be captained by left-arm spin bowler Bjorn Fortuin and include several established stars as well as upcoming internationals.

The 31-year-old Fortuin made his international T20 debut for South Africa in 2019 and has since gone on to win 27 T20 caps and 16 one day international (ODI) caps for the Proteas.

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The side includes exciting batters like Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi and Lhuan-dre Pretorius and quick bowlers like Kwena Maphaka, Nqobani Mokoena and Lutho Sipamla.

Leading Proteas internationals like regular captains Aiden Markram and Temba Bavuma; batters Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickleton and David Miller; and bowlers Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngudi, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch and Keshav Maharaj are however being rested for a busy international season lying ahead.

Other up and coming South African players have also been selected for a tour by Bangladesh A to South Africa over the same period.

The side to Namibia includes the Hermann brothers, Jordan and Rubin, as well as exciting pace bowler Duan Jansen, the younger brother of test bowler Marco Jansen, and Eathan Bosch, who is the younger brother of another Proteas test bowler Corbin Bosch.

The side includes six players who played Namibia in a historic first ever T20 International in October last year when Namibia stunned their southern neighbours with a four-wicket victory.

That side also included Fortuin, Rubin Hermann, Kwena Maphaka, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius and Jason Smith.

Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe will contest the T20 series which starts on 28 August, with each team playing each other twice, before the final on 6 September.

Zimbabwe will then return home but South Africa will remain for a three-match 50-over one day international series against Namibia.

The three matches will take place on 9, 11 and 13 September.

The SA Proteas side is as follows:

Bjorn Fortuin (capt), Eathan Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Connor Esterhuizen, Jordan Hermann, Rubin Hermann, Duan Jansen, Kwena Maphaka, Nqobani Mokoena, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dré Pretorius, Lutho Sipamla, Jason Smith, Prenelan Subrayen.