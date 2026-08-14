Namibia: Semi-Acoustic Showdown - Top 14 Face Judges

Season 5 of the annual Next Ma /Gaisa Star competition is officially underway - and the stakes have never been higher.

Hosted by SAN Welwitschia Music Productions (WMP), Namibia's favourite talent search recently brought 14 contestants to Studio 4 at NBC TV for the intense semi-acoustic round.

The round usually consists of 16 contestants, but this time two of them absconded and were subsequently disqualified.

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This was the first time in months the contestants were performing live in front of the judges. No more video auditions. No more hiding behind a screen.

"We had over 600 entrants from around the country," says organiser Stella Naruses.

"This season, we received some really interesting entries. To enter the competition, contestants had to submit video recordings of themselves singing, and then the public decided who moved forward."

Thursday saw the first eight hopefuls battle it out, with the waiting room filled with nerves, Naruses says.

She says she had to go in to calm down the contestants.

"This is the most decisive and crucial round of the competition. It is actually the moment every hopeful contestant was waiting for. Success doesn't come easy," Naruses says.

"This is the round that separates the boys from the men. Can the contestants compete live and in front of the judges? It is actually the preliminary round of the grand finale."

Some of the contestants went through their repertoire like seasoned performers, while for others expectations seemed too high.

On the day, aspiring musicians like Bruce Lee, Livisha, Tia Katii, Just Moxy, Pepe, Stefano, Bronze, Stefano, Brenzel, Clarence, Emelda, Shereen, Ronaldo, Beautrice, Bruno, and Christina had the chance to show what they were made of.

The organisers are looking for the person who will take Season 4 winner Sylvia Haoses' place as the Next Ma /Gaisa Star.

The Okahandja-born Haoses brought the house down after she put up a showstopping performance at the National Theatre of Namibia to claim the grand prize.

The rules have, however, changed for this round: Judges now hold 60% of the power, with the public vote making up 40%.

The stage is set. The voices are ready. Who will make it to the top eight and the Next Ma /Gaisa Star finale?