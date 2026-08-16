Ethiopia: News - Coalition Says Abeshige Extrajudicial Killings 'Comparable to the Red Terror', Demands Investigation

Addis Abeba — The Coalition for Ethiopian Unity, a five-party opposition political coalition, has condemned the reported killing of three young men in Abeshige Woreda of Central Ethiopia Regional State, saying the killings were "comparable to the Red Terror" and demanding an independent investigation.

The coalition said on Saturday the three men, Temesgen Getachew, Yitagesu Asegidew and Gizaw Girmaye, were targeted on 30 July in Nacha Kulit Kebele after allegedly being accused of being "Fano."

Photographs purportedly showing the men tied up, beaten, and shot dead were published and widely circulated on social media.

Discover morePolitical commentary blogPoliticsGeographic Reference The men were forcibly removed from a public transport minibus and killed in what the Coalition described as an "extremely inhumane manner - exceeding even what history recalls of the Red Terror era," an era in late 1970s during which Ethiopia's military junta, the Derg, conducted mass extrajudicial killings of civilians.

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Citing local sources, the coalition said the brother of Yitagesu Asegidew, one of the victims, was "previously seized from Hawassa and executed in a similar manner", which it said indicates that the killings may be targeting families and identity. It also cited the case of Gizachew Girma, another young man who was allegedly arbitrarily executed about a month ago in Darge Kebele, within the same Abeshige Woreda. It described Girma as a respected young entrepreneur who had created job opportunities for many youths in the community.

News subscription service The Coalition's denouncement follows reports early this week that the three men were forcibly removed from public transport in the Agena area of Abeshige and subsequently killed. Photographs purportedly showing the men tied, beaten and shot were also circulated. Local reporting cited eyewitnesses who attributed the killings to government forces working with local police and militia.

The Central Ethiopia Regional State Peace and Security Bureau has not explicitly acknowledged the reported killings or confirmed that government forces were responsible.

Discover moreBusiness news insightsAddis Ababa guideRed Sea securitynewsMedia freedom advocacyAfricans & DiasporaGovernmentLaw justice updatesForeign policy newsNews At a regional government press briefing on 12 August, Bureau Chief Temesgen Kassa said security forces had taken "action" against armed individuals in parts of Abeshge who had rejected government calls to surrender. He described the targeted individuals as "bandits" and alleged they were involved in killings, robbery and extortion.

"Those who refused were apprehended and brought to justice," Temesgen said, without providing details of arrests, charges, court proceedings or judicial outcomes.

Ethiopia travel guide The bureau has also said security forces were conducting coordinated operations with the federal government and the Oromia Regional State against what it described as "banditry" in parts of Gurage Zone. Temesgen rejected claims that the operations were directed at particular ethnic communities, calling such reports "far from the truth."

The coalition, however, said suspected criminal activity could not justify killings outside the legal system.

"Even if a person is suspected of involvement in a crime, they should face public trial through legal channels rather than being unlawfully tied up and shot dead," it said, describing the reported killings as evidence of "systemic human rights violations, mob justice, and cruelty."

The coalition also cited the killing of another young man, Gizachew Girma, in Darge Kebele of Abeshige about a month earlier. It described Gizachew as a young entrepreneur who had created employment opportunities and was respected in the community.

The group said the reported violence was particularly alarming in an area known for "peaceful coexistence, love, and mutual respect," and accused local officials and security forces of making statements that could facilitate impunity.

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Foreign policy news The coalition called for "an immediate, independent, transparent, and credible investigation" into the killings and demanded that both those who carried them out and those who allegedly ordered them be held accountable.

It also called on Ethiopians to participate in a one-day social media campaign on 18 August under the slogan "Stop Massacre of Civilians", saying the campaign should draw international attention to what it described as arbitrary killings across the country.

Regional authorities in Central Ethiopia have acknowledged recent "security problems" in Abeshige that resulted in "loss of life and property damage", and attributed the insecurity to armed groups operating in "forested areas."

The coalition rejected extrajudicial punishment and urged authorities to ensure that allegations of criminal conduct are addressed through due process.