announcement

Lusaka — Dear brothers and sisters in Christ and people of goodwill. Peace and love of our Lord Jesus Christ be with you all!

Introduction

1. The Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB) has followed with grave concern the conduct of the General Election of 13th August 2026 and the events that have unfolded in its aftermath. We, shepherds of the Catholic Church in Zambia and moral voices in the life of this nation, cannot remain silent while the integrity of a process so central to the wellbeing and future of the Zambian people risk being placed in doubt

2. We speak today not in the interest of any political party or candidate, but in defence of the Constitution, the rule of law and the sacred right of every Zambian to have their vote counted and respected.

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The Suspension of Vote Tallying

3. We note with deep concern the decision by the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) on 14th August 2026 to suspend the tallying and announcement of election results, cited by the Commission as a response to reports of violence against polling officials and the theft of both marked and unmarked ballot papers. While we acknowledge that the Commission has since indicated that counting has resumed under heightened security, the very fact that such a suspension was made a day after Zambians went to the polls is a matter that should trouble every citizen of goodwill.

"Peace sown by peacemakers brings a harvest of justice'' - (James 3,18)

4. An election is only as credible as the transparency of its counting and tallying process. Any delay, however justified operationally, creates space for doubt, speculation, and mistrust; conditions in which the will of the people can be most easily obscured. We denounce, in the strongest terms, any conduct by any party, security agency, or individual that has contributed to this unfavourable climate.

Custody of Ballot Papers

5. We raise particular concern regarding reports that ballot papers, including those alleged to have been affected by theft or tampering, have at various points been left in the custody of police officers and army personnel. Ballot papers are not the property of the security services; they are the property of the Zambian people. Their safekeeping must at all times remain in the hands of the Electoral Commission and its lawfully appointed, independent, and impartial officials, under conditions that are open to scrutiny by chief election agents, accrecUted observers, and the media.

6. We call upon the Electoral Commission of Zambia to account fully and publicly forthe chain of custody of every affected ballot box and ballot paper, and to ensure that no security officer, however senior, exercises unsupervised control over materials that belong to the electoral process alone.

Deployment of the Army

7. We are concerned by the deployment of army officers to police functions in connection with this election. The maintenance of order during elections is constitutionally and statutorily the responsibility of the Zambia Police Service, working with the Commission. The visible presence of military personnel and vehicles at polling and tallying centres, however it may be explained, risks intimidating voters, poll agents and officials, and sends a troubling signal about the character of our democracy. We urge that any continued military presence be strictly limited, transparent in its mandate, and swiftly withdrawn once genuinely no longer required.

Safety of Political Actors

8. We have received disturbing reports concerning the treatment of members and officials of opposition political parties, Including allegations of harassment by armed officers and, in some instances, reports of individuals whose whereabouts have been unclear for periods of time. We acknowledge that not all such reports have been independently verified. Precisely because the facts remain contested, we call for full transparency: any person held by state agencies must be promptly accounted for, granted access to legal counsel and family, and either charged according to law or released. No political actor, of any party, should have cause to fear for their safety or liberty in the exercise of their lawful political rights.

Call to the Electoral Commission of Zambia

9. We call upon the ECZ to act without fear or favour, in strict fldelity to the Constitution of Zambia and the Electoral Process Act. We further expect ECZ to deliver the results of this election In a full, transparent and timeous manner. Every day of unexplained delay erodes public confidence and gives room to those who would seek to manipulate or discredit the outcome. The Commission owes the nation clarity, not silence.

A Call to Calm and Prayer

10. To the faithful of Zambia and to all people of goodwill, we appeal for calm, patience and prayer. Let us pray for peace to prevail in our land, and for wisdom and integrity among those entrusted with the counting and announcement of results,

11. We further call upon all Zambians to defend the truth courageously and without resorting to violence, for "the peace sown by peacemakers brings a harvest of justice" (James 3,18).

Zambia's peace has been hard-won and long treasured; it must not be sacrificed on the altar of political ambition, on any side.

12. We remind all, the Electoral Commission, security agencies, political parties and citizens alike, that the will of the Zambian people, freely expressed at the ballot box, must be respected and protected. Zambia's peace has been hard-won and long treasured; it must not be sacrificed on the altar of political ambition, on any side.

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13. May God bless Zambia and grant her a just, transparent and peaceful conclusion to this electoral process, through the intercession of the Archangels, Michael, Gabriel and Raphael, Patron Saints of our Country.

Every day of unexplained delay erodes public confidence and gives room to those who would seek to manipulate or discredit the outcome.

Given at Kapingila House in Lusaka

16th August 2026

SIGNED:

Most Rev. Ignatius Chama

Archbishop of Kasama & ZCCB President

Rt. Rev. Charles Kasonde

Bishop of Solwezi & ZCCB Vice President

Most Rev. Dr. Alick Banda

Archbishop of Lusaka

.

Rt. Rev. George Lungu

Bishop of Chipata

Rt. Rev. Clement Mulenga, SOB

Bishop of Kabwe

Rt. Rev. Valentine Kalumba, OMI

Bishop of Livingstone

Rt. Rev. Raphael Mweempwa

Bishop of Monze

Most Rev. Dr. Benjamin Phlrl

Archbishop of Ndola

Rt. Rev. Evans C. Chlnyemba, OMI

Bishop ofMongu

Rt. Rev. Patrick Chlsanga, OFM Conv.

Bishop ofMansa

Rt. Rev. Edwin Mulandu

Bishop ofMpika

Rt. Rev. Gabriel Msipu Phiri

Auxiliary Bishop of Chipata