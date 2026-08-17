Nigeria: Mbah Moves to Tackle Medical Tourism

Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State has undertaken a tour of the Enugu International Hospital, targeting large share of medical tourism.

The governor disclosed that the hospital was now fully installed with state-of-the-art medical equipment and would help to reverse medical tourism out of the country, ensuring that the state secures a large chunk of the multibillion-dollar market.

Addressing journalists after a pre-launch walkthrough of the facility situated at Rangers Avenue, Independence Layout, Enugu, Mbah said the hospital was a product of a deliberate health agenda.

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"If you recall our manifesto during our campaign for office, we made it clear that we were committed to making Enugu a medical tourism hub on the continent.

"We knew the size of that market and wanted to have a good share of that market. But we knew also that it was never going to be wished into existence.

"We knew that we needed to do things differently and build a world-class facility and, most importantly, attract top-notch professionals to provide services. We cannot wait to welcome the world to Enugu," he stated.

Mbah regretted that there was just about one functional location for PET Scan services in the country, but noted that the hospital would now bridge the wide gap in advanced medical services in the country.

"We have quite a lot of Ndi Enugu, and Nigerians who travel to India, Turkey, the United States, and the United Kingdom to seek medical attention. So, what we are asking for is just a fraction of what they would have spent overseas for the same quality services," he said.

"We felt that if we want to compete globally, then we must also have the ability to provide advanced oncology services. Therefore, we are not only able to give you an advanced diagnosis, but we're also able to treat. So, both diagnostically and therapeutically, the place to come to is right here in Enugu.

"We have also received an outpouring of interest from our healthcare professionals in the diaspora. Some of them were doing well here at some point and now went overseas to practice. They are now happy to come back home and give back to the society that nurtured them. We are excited about that," he stated.

He added that the Enugu International Hospital would equally engage in telemedicine as one of its areas of strength.

He emphasised that the hospital was part of his administration's agenda for the health sector as a major part of his government's vision to grow the state's economy from $4.4bn to $30bn, and ensure high quality and increased life expectancy for the people.

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"If you look at our intervention in the healthcare sector, from the primary healthcare to the secondary, tertiary, and now the quaternary, it is intentional.

"We are investing heavily in security and healthcare because we know that these are what investors would ask you: 'Am I safe? If I fall sick, would I have a place where I can get quality medical attention?"' he said, adding that the hospital would also create jobs.

The chief executive officer, Prof Sam Agwu, listed six specialty areas that the hospital would provide services when commissioned.

They include the Cancer Centre, the Heart and Vascular Centre, the Neurosciences Centre, a Renal and Transplant Centre as well as the mother and child, general surgery, dental and ophthalmology sections.

Former Chairman of the Nigerian Medical Association in the state, Dr Sunday Nwafor, hailed the milestone, saying the hospital would promote brain gain by reversing the mass exodus of medical doctors from the country.

The governor was accompanied by the commissioner for Health, Prof George Ugwu, among others.