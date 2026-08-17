Uganda: Chameleone's Son Abba Marcus Arrested in USA Over Domestic Assault Allegation

Abba Marcus Mayanja, the eldest son of Ugandan musician Joseph Mayanja, popularly known as Jose Chameleone, has been booked by police in Minnesota over a domestic assault allegation.

Mayanja, 20, was booked by the Edina Police Department on August 14, 2026, according to a crime-alert notice citing the police booking.

The notice lists the charge as Domestic Assault -- Misdemeanor and states that the allegation involves an act allegedly intended to cause fear of immediate bodily harm or death.

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It further indicates that Mayanja is currently in jail or custody and lists his bail or bond at $10,000 (about Shs37 million).

The notice, published by Minneapolis Safety And Crime Alerts, also states that all individuals are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

No detailed police account of the circumstances surrounding the alleged assault has been publicly released.

The booking comes months after Mayanja and his girlfriend, Angel, publicly announced that they were expecting their first child.

In May, reports emerged that Angel had accused Mayanja of physically assaulting her during a dispute. Mayanja denied the allegations.

It remains unclear whether those earlier allegations are connected to the August 14 booking, and the available booking information does not identify the complainant.

Mayanja has lived in Minnesota for several years and graduated from Spring Lake Park High School in 2023.

He has also pursued a music career in the United States under the name Marcus2Up.

His father, Jose Chameleone, is one of Uganda's most prominent musicians and has built a career spanning more than two decades.