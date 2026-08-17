Uganda: Kyabazinga Hosts Bulamogi Royal Delegation, Pledges More Development Support

The Kyabazinga of Busoga William Gabula Nadiope IV has hosted a royal delegation from Bulamogi Chiefdom at Igenge Palace for talks centred on unity, service delivery and development in Busoga.

The delegation was received at 11 a.m. by the Deputy Katukiro, Alhaj Osman Ahmed Noor, who ushered the members into the palace for an audience with the Kyabazinga.

Led by Prince Naita Richard, the Isabalangira of Bulamogi Chiefdom, the delegation included Prince Kagoda Elijah, the LC5 chairperson of Kaliro District, Elder Kadama and Princess Nambi Harriet from the Bulamogi royal clan.

Prince Naita thanked the Kyabazinga for his leadership and development programmes that have directly benefited Bulamogi.

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"We thank you, Kyabazinga, for the programmes you have implemented in Busoga and Bulamogi in particular. The bursaries and scholarship schemes, the Masaza Cup football tournament, health camps and the Empango programme have renewed the hope of ordinary wanainchi because of their extensive grassroots reach," Prince Naita said.

The Isabalangira reiterated Bulamogi's commitment to strengthening its relationship with Obwakyabazinga and appealed to the Kyabazinga to prioritise the chiefdom, which he said continues to face multiple challenges.

"We remain determined to lead Bulamogi into a stronger and more beneficial union with Obwakyabazinga. We ask you to focus more on Bulamogi because the chiefdom has many challenges in health, education, water and sanitation, and poverty, among others," he added.

The delegation also invited the Kyabazinga to visit Bulamogi.

"We request the Kyabazinga to visit Bulamogi in the near future to cement the relationship with the royal family and the people of Bulamogi," Prince Naita said.

In response, the Kyabazinga commended the Bulamogi leaders for what he described as selfless service and visionary leadership.

"I thank you for being visionary and inspirational leaders who choose Busoga above self. Leadership is about putting the people first," the Kyabazinga said.

He pledged to scale up development initiatives in Bulamogi aimed at improving livelihoods and creating opportunities for young people.

"We shall focus more on development initiatives in Bulamogi that change behaviour and catalyse job creation. Our programmes must translate into better health, education and incomes for our people," the Kyabazinga said.

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The engagement comes as Obwakyabazinga intensifies grassroots programmes through Empango activities, with a focus on health outreach, education support and cultural promotion across Busoga's 11 chiefdoms.