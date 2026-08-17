Uganda: Land Dispute Eases As Families Agree to Provide 25 Acres for Acholibur Cassava Factory

A long-running land dispute threatening the multibillion-shilling Acholibur Cassava Project in Pader District has taken a major step towards resolution after conflicting families agreed to provide 25 acres of land for the construction of a proposed cassava starch factory.

The agreement was reached during a meeting initiated by Operation Wealth Creation (OWC) Chief Coordinator Gen. Salim Saleh following an appeal by Archbishop Emeritus of Gulu Archdiocese John Baptist Odama.

The meeting brought together members of the conflicting families, community members, local leaders, religious leaders and security officials in an effort to resolve the land dispute that had stalled the project.

Prof. Ogenga Otunnu, an adviser to Gen. Salim Saleh on OWC matters, said the intervention was aimed at bringing the parties together to de-conflict the land and allow the project to proceed.

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The Acholibur Cassava initiative began in 2017 when Gulu Archdiocese started mobilising farmers to commercialise cassava production.

Oryem William Lagoro, estate administrator of the late Odwong Lagoro, said his family had agreed to provide the land because it supports development.

He appealed to all stakeholders to work together to prevent further delays and urged farmers to grow enough cassava to supply the factory once it becomes operational.

The Gulu Archdiocese, which will implement the project, welcomed the agreement.

Rev. Fr. Christopher Komakech said that although the delays had been unfortunate, the peaceful settlement had given the project a new opportunity to move forward.

Wider Land Dispute Remains

However, the wider land dispute remains unresolved.

The land at the centre of the conflict covers about 179 acres and is claimed by the estates of the late Ignatius Lakere Latigo and the late Odwong Joseph Lagoro.

Some families have also settled on parts of the contested land, while previous boundary and survey exercises have generated disagreements over whether all parties were involved. Previous reports indicated that nearly 150 families could potentially be affected.

Retired police officer Latigo Michael, one of the parties to the dispute, said the agreement on the 25 acres should not be mistaken for a complete settlement of the wider land conflict.

He said the remaining land still needs to be addressed, including concerns over a survey conducted in July which, according to him, did not involve all interested parties.

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Prof. Ogenga Otunnu said the larger dispute must be resolved to enable the two families and other occupants to live peacefully.

He said government intervention may be necessary if the parties fail to reach a comprehensive settlement, including possible arrangements to protect families that have already settled on the land.

Pader Resident District Commissioner Amos Asiimwe welcomed the agreement, saying land tensions had affected relations in the area.

He called on residents to embrace the project and maintain peace as security authorities continue to monitor the situation.

The agreement over the 25 acres has therefore removed one of the biggest immediate obstacles to the project.

The challenge now is for the government, the Archdiocese and the community to translate the agreement into actual construction while finding a lasting solution to the remaining 179-acre land dispute.