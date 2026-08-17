Uganda: Health Ministry Investigates Reported Rise in Cancer Cases in Bunyangabu

The Ministry of Health, together with the Uganda Cancer Institute (UCI), has launched an investigation into a reported rise in cancer cases in Bunyangabu District, with preliminary findings raising concerns about possible environmental factors.

A multi-sectoral team comprising officials from the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Water and Environment, Uganda Cancer Institute and Atomic Energy Council spent a week assessing the situation. The team sampled water, soil and food and reviewed cancer cases reported in the district.

The investigation follows concerns raised by the area Member of Parliament over what authorities described as a growing cancer burden in Bunyangabu.

From five health facilities sampled by the team, more than 80 people were found to have sought cancer treatment over the past two years.

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Dr James Kafeero, a physician at the Uganda Cancer Institute, said a community case-identification exercise also revealed a significant number of cancer patients.

"Of the 30 households sampled, more than 20 had at least one living cancer patient," Dr Kafeero said.

Bridget Angucia, a biostatistician at the Uganda Cancer Institute, said cervical cancer was the most commonly identified type.

"Cervical cancer emerged as the most common type, accounting for about 47 percent of the cases identified, followed by breast, colon and oesophageal cancers, among others," Angucia said.

However, health authorities say the investigation has not yet established a definitive cause of the reported increase.

Preliminary findings have instead raised questions about the safety of drinking water in some parts of the district.

The team also detected radiation levels above the national average of 0.2, prompting further investigation into whether residents could be exposed to environmental factors associated with the reported cancer cases.

Daniel Kagulire of the Atomic Energy Council said samples collected from the district were undergoing further analysis.

"Water samples are being tested for mineral elements, while soil and food samples are also being analysed to establish whether environmental factors could be contributing to the cancer burden," Kagulire said.

Health experts are meanwhile urging residents to seek early screening and diagnosis, particularly for cancers that appear to be prevalent in the district.

Dr Alfred Jatho, head of the Department of Comprehensive Cancer Services, said early detection remains critical in the management of cancer.

"The earlier cancer is detected, the better the chances of treatment and survival," Dr Jatho said.

The preliminary findings have also prompted district leaders to call for urgent intervention to ensure communities have access to safe drinking water.

Bunyangabu LCV Chairperson Peter Musinguzi said the Ministry of Water and Environment should urgently explore alternative sources of safe water for communities in the affected areas.

"We are calling upon the Ministry of Water and Environment to urgently intervene and ensure that our communities have access to safe drinking water," Musinguzi said.

The district is also asking the government to consider establishing a regional cancer centre in the Rwenzori region to improve access to specialised cancer screening, diagnosis and treatment services.

Musinguzi said such a facility would reduce the burden on patients who currently have to travel long distances to access specialised cancer services.

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"We need a regional cancer centre in the Rwenzori region so that our people can access specialised cancer services without travelling long distances," he said.

Dr Jatho said the ongoing investigation will be important in guiding further public health interventions once the laboratory results are available.

The multi-sectoral team is expected to use results from the water, soil, food and radiation assessments, together with the cancer case review, to determine whether there is any link between environmental exposure and the reported cancer burden in Bunyangabu.

Authorities have cautioned against drawing conclusions before the investigations are complete, saying the preliminary findings only point to areas requiring further scientific examination.