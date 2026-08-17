Uganda: Ai, Future of Education in Focus As Uganda Hosts 2nd International Curriculum Conference Next Week

The growing impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) changing workplace demands and the need for new skills will take centre stage at the second International Conference on Curriculum Development scheduled for August 20 and 21 at Speke Resort Munyonyo.

The conference, organised by the National Curriculum Development Centre (NCDC), will bring together education experts, researchers, policymakers and practitioners from Uganda, Africa and beyond to examine how education systems can remain relevant in a rapidly changing world.

More than 700 delegates from over 11 countries have already confirmed their participation, both physically and online, according to Dr Richard Irumba, chairperson of the conference organising committee.

Speaking at a press conference at the NCDC headquarters in Kyambogo on Sunday, Irumba said the conference will among other things examine whether the curricula developed and implemented in Uganda are adequately preparing learners for the workplace.

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"We shall have interactive panel discussions examining whether the curricula we develop and implement in the country is relevant for the workplace, for the labour market," Irumba said.

The conference will feature keynote presentations from experts from the United Kingdom, United States, Zambia, Uganda and other parts of Africa, as well as panel discussions, research presentations, exhibitions and breakout sessions.

Irumba said organisers received 130 papers after the call for papers, with 77 accepted for presentation following a double-blind peer review process.

He said the response demonstrated the growing interest in curriculum development and the need for countries to share experiences on how to improve education systems.

Prof George Openjuru, chairperson of the NCDC Governing Council, said curriculum development must remain responsive to Uganda's aspirations while adapting to changes taking place internationally.

Openjuru said the knowledge, skills, values and attitudes developed through education have a direct bearing on the quality of citizens, entrepreneurs, innovators and leaders produced by a country.

"Curriculum development is not only about education; it's fundamental to the society's social development," he said.

He said the conference will provide a platform for researchers and education professionals to exchange ideas, share experiences and develop partnerships that can contribute to improving curriculum systems in Uganda and beyond.

Openjuru said NCDC's curriculum reforms are also linked to Uganda's human capital development priorities under the Fourth National Development Plan, which seeks to enhance human capital development across the life cycle.

Dr Patrice Ssembirige, the acting director of NCDC, said the changing nature of the global economy means Uganda can no longer rely on education approaches that primarily focus on memorisation.

He said learners must instead be equipped with critical thinking, creativity, problem-solving, communication, collaboration and innovation skills.

"Our learners need to become innovative thinkers, effective communicators, critical thinkers, creative problem solvers, collaborators and responsible citizens who can adapt to the changing world," Ssembirige said.

He said the revised lower secondary curriculum rolled out in 2022 was designed around a competency-based approach, with greater emphasis on what learners can do with the knowledge and skills they acquire.

"The success of the competency-based curriculum will not only be measured simply by how much content a learner can remember, but by what the learner can do with what they have learned," he said.

Ssembirige also revealed that NCDC has commenced a comprehensive review of the primary school curriculum and developed a new curriculum framework, with the process of developing instructional materials ongoing.

He said NCDC's mandate was also expanded following amendments to the NCDC Act in 2021, giving the Centre responsibility to vet and approve external and international curricula before they are adopted by schools in Uganda.

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The conference will also provide an opportunity to discuss early childhood education, emerging technologies, curriculum implementation and the relationship between education and the labour market.

Openjuru urged the media to provide balanced reporting on curriculum reforms, highlighting progress while also giving attention to challenges encountered during implementation.

The organisers said they are continuing to welcome partnerships and financial support for the conference, which they expect to provide practical recommendations for strengthening curriculum development in Uganda.

The second International Conference on Curriculum Development follows the first edition held in 2023 and is expected to attract participants seeking to influence the future direction of education in Uganda and across Africa.