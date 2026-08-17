Uganda: Pictures - Alupo Joins Christians to Celebrate St Anne Catholic Parish's Platinum Jubilee

Vice President Jessica Alupo has joined Christians and other well-wishers to celebrate the platinum jubilee of St Anne Catholic Parish Church in Okibui, Usuk Sub-county, Katakwi District.

The celebrations are being presided over by the Prelate of Soroti Catholic Diocese, Rt. Rev. Joseph Oliach, who is animating the Holy Mass.

The platinum jubilee celebrations mark 75 years since the establishment of the parish.

The main celebrations are expected to be followed by a series of activities, including the confirmation of students and pupils and a wedding ceremony for six couples.

The event has brought together Christians, church leaders, local leaders and other well-wishers to commemorate the parish's longstanding contribution to the Catholic community in the area.